IND vs ENG 5th Test: Check date, time, venue, head-to-head, probable playing XI, weather and pitch report

IND vs ENG 5th Test: India will clash with England in the fifth and final Test of the series, starting March 7. The Men in Blue moved to the top of the World Test Championship Point Table after Australia defeated New Zealand. Rohit Sharma & Co will look forward to gaining 12 more points by winning the upcoming match and increasing their PCT.

Here's all you need to know about the IND vs ENG 5th Test:

IND vs ENG 5th Test Match Details

Match: India vs England, 5th Test, England tour of India 2024

Date: March 7-11

Time: 09:30 am IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Live Streaming App: JioCinema

IND vs ENG 5th Test Head-To-Head Details

India and England have an old rivalry when it comes to Test matches. The two cricketing giants have clashed in 135 cricket matches. Of these, England won 51, India won 34, and there was a draw in 50 encounters.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Weather Report

Dharamshala is experiencing continuous showers, snowfall, and a drop in temperature. The expected outcome of India's victory in the Test match depends on the weather conditions on Thursday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature may dip as low as six degrees Celsius on Thursday, the opening day of the Test match.

The IMD has also predicted light showers for the first two days of the match. In contrast, AccuWeather has forecasted thundershowers in the afternoon of Thursday, with an 82 per cent chance of rain.

Additionally, the incoming sleet could potentially disrupt the last Test of the series. Although days two, three, and four will likely have sunshine, there are chances of rain returning on March 11.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Pitch Report

Due to the unpredictable rain, curators have not been able to work on the pitch at HPCA, Dharamshala. Generally, the pitch at the HPCA is batting-friendly. However, it also produces good bounce and carry, which assists the fast bowlers. In the previous match at Dharamshala, India defeated Australia by chasing down 106 in the fourth innings.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Probable Playing XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj

England: Zac Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson