IND vs ENG, 3rd Test LIVE: Root and Crawley try to bring England back on track

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Day 1 of the pink ball Test between India and England. The four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 as Team India take on England for the crucial third Test.
Feb 24, 2021, 04.01 PM
The opening batsman was surely missed in Chennai. Applause from the dugout and the England captain in the middle as Crawley gets his fourth Test match fifty.
Feb 24, 2021, 03.46 PM
Zak Crawley taking matters in his own hands now. His partnership with skipper Root will be very crucial for England. Especially after losing two early wickets.
Feb 24, 2021, 03.10 PM
Axar Patel delivers on first ball. The local boy removes Jonny Bairstow on duck. Bairstow lbw b Axar 0(9)
Feb 24, 2021, 02.53 PM
.@ImIshant was felicitated by the Honourable President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind & Honourable Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah before the start of play here in Ahmedabad.@rashtrapatibhvn @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/7elMWDa9ye— BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2021
Feb 24, 2021, 02.49 PM
Ishant Sharma gets the first man! Thick outside edge by Sibley gives an easy catch to Rohit Sharma, who was standing in the slips.
Sibley c Rohit b Ishant 0(7)
Feb 24, 2021, 02.36 PM
Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley are at the crease. Zak Crawley is on strike. Ishant will open the bowling attack for India.
Red soil (from Mumbai) giving some extra pace to the SG pink ball.
Feb 24, 2021, 02.31 PM
Test Match No.1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for @ImIshant 🇮🇳— BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2021
What a moment for the senior speedster 🔝 👏
Congratulations champ 👏🏻 #TeamIndia #INDvENG #PinkBallTest @Paytm pic.twitter.com/rZX2TNEh0K
Feb 24, 2021, 02.30 PM
PITCH REPORT
According to the commentators, the pitch seems dry with some cracks. The soil is red in colour and has come from Mumbai. The pace will be a little quicker compared to Chennai. Spinners might play a role in the third session where there might be dew.
Feb 24, 2021, 02.12 PM
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
England (Playing XI): Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Feb 24, 2021, 02.01 PM
England have won the toss and have opted to bat
Feb 24, 2021, 01.46 PM
#MoteraStadium has shattered the record books to register itself as the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of a whopping 1,10,000 – 10,000 more than the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia#INDvENG #PinkBallTesthttps://t.co/XNkMbKc78p— WION (@WIONews) February 24, 2021
Feb 24, 2021, 01.44 PM
#INDvENG | Fans are ready for the much-awaited #PinkBallTest at #MoteraStadium.— WION (@WIONews) February 24, 2021
(Video credits: @CricSubhayan) pic.twitter.com/lgFI7ENTqw
Feb 24, 2021, 01.43 PM
Fans flock to the stadium for the #PinkBallTest at #MoteraStadium— WION (@WIONews) February 24, 2021
A crowd of 55,000 is expected#INDvENG
(Photo credits: @CricSubhayan) pic.twitter.com/RsCYfG9Yog
Feb 24, 2021, 01.35 PM
JUST IN|
Motera Cricket Stadium will be renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium.
