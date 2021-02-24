IND vs ENG, 3rd Test LIVE: Root and Crawley try to bring England back on track

WION Web Team Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Feb 24, 2021, 01.25 PM (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE DAY 1 Photograph: WION

highlights

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Day 1 of the pink ball Test between India and England. The four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 as Team India take on England for the crucial third Test. 

Feb 24, 2021, 04.01 PM

Zak Crawley scores a well made fifty!

The opening batsman was surely missed in Chennai. Applause from the dugout and the England captain in the middle as Crawley gets his fourth Test match fifty.  

Feb 24, 2021, 03.46 PM

50 up for England

Zak Crawley taking matters in his own hands now. His partnership with skipper Root will be very crucial for England. Especially after losing two early wickets. 

Feb 24, 2021, 03.10 PM

Bairstow departs!

Axar Patel delivers on first ball. The local boy removes Jonny Bairstow on duck. Bairstow lbw b Axar 0(9)

Feb 24, 2021, 02.53 PM

Feb 24, 2021, 02.49 PM

India off to great start after Sibley departs for duck

Ishant Sharma gets the first man! Thick outside edge by Sibley gives an easy catch to Rohit Sharma, who was standing in the slips. 

Sibley c Rohit b Ishant 0(7)

Feb 24, 2021, 02.36 PM

Match Begins

Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley are at the crease. Zak Crawley is on strike. Ishant will open the bowling attack for India.

Red soil (from Mumbai) giving some extra pace to the SG pink ball. 

Feb 24, 2021, 02.31 PM

Match no. 100 for Ishant Sharma 

Feb 24, 2021, 02.30 PM

PITCH REPORT

According to the commentators, the pitch seems dry with some cracks. The soil is red in colour and has come from Mumbai. The pace will be a little quicker compared to Chennai. Spinners might play a role in the third session where there might be dew. 

Feb 24, 2021, 02.12 PM

PLAYING XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England (Playing XI): Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Feb 24, 2021, 02.01 PM

TOSS

England have won the toss and have opted to bat

Feb 24, 2021, 01.46 PM

WORLD's LARGEST CRICKET STADIUM INAUGURATED 

Feb 24, 2021, 01.44 PM

Feb 24, 2021, 01.43 PM

Feb 24, 2021, 01.35 PM

JUST IN|

Motera Cricket Stadium will be renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium.

For more details: CLICK HERE



Read in App