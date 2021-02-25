IND vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Patel and Ashwin bowl England out for 81

Sundar finishes things off

India need 49 runs to win the match and end England's hopes for WTC finals by going up in the series (2-1).

Lowest totals for England vs India:

81 Ahmedabad 2020/21 (on-going match)

101 The Oval 1971

102 Mumbai WS 1979/80

102 Leeds 1986

112 Ahmedabad 2020/21