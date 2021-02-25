IND vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Patel and Ashwin bowl England out for 81

WION Web Team Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Feb 25, 2021, 02.03 PM (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE DAY 2 Photograph: WION

highlights

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Day 1 of the pink ball Test between India and England. The four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 as Team India take on England for the crucial third Test. 

Feb 25, 2021, 06.39 PM

Sundar finishes things off

India need 49 runs to win the match and end England's hopes for WTC finals by going up in the series (2-1).

 

Lowest totals for England vs India:
81 Ahmedabad 2020/21 (on-going match)
101 The Oval 1971
102 Mumbai WS 1979/80
102 Leeds 1986
112 Ahmedabad 2020/21

Feb 25, 2021, 06.32 PM

Ashwin gets his fourth!

Make it 401 wickets for Ashwin! Leach has to go.

Jack Leach c Rahane b Ashwin 9(22) [6s-1]

Feb 25, 2021, 06.27 PM

Ben Foakes out!

Axar gets another fifer! Foakes reviewed it but three reds and the wicket keeper has to go to back to the pavilion. Foakes lbw b Axar 8(28)

 

Ten-wicket hauls in D/N Tests:
11/70 Axar Patel v Eng Ahmedabad 2020/21 *
10/62 Pat Cummins v SL Brisbane 2018/19
10/174 Devendra Bishoo v Pak Dubai 2016/17

Feb 25, 2021, 06.08 PM

Ravi Ashwin gets his 400th Test wicket!

Jofra Archer departs for duck. Ashwin becomes fourth Indian bowler (after Kapil, Kumble and Harbhajan) to enter the 400-wickets club - becomes the second fastest, after Muttiah Muralitharan.

Feb 25, 2021, 06.01 PM

Ashwin, you beauty!!!

Poor technique from Pope and Ashwin gets his man for the second time. Ollie Pope b Ashwin 12(15) [4s-2]

Feb 25, 2021, 05.47 PM

Skipper departs!!

Wicket India were looking for. Joe Root is visibly upset as Axar Patel gets his 10th wicket in the match. Root lbw b Axar 19(45)

ENG: 56/5 (lead by 23 runs)

 

Feb 25, 2021, 05.45 PM

England are 50/4. However, the score excluding India's lead is 17. 

This means England are 17/4, which must worry skipper Root. 

Feb 25, 2021, 05.41 PM

Ravichandran Ashwin breaks the partnership!

Ashwin removes Ben Stokes yet again. 1th time Ashwin's got Stokes in Test cricket. 31-run stand broken.

Stokes lbw b Ashwin 25(34) [4s-3] 

Feb 25, 2021, 05.09 PM

Axar Patel gets his third wicket!!

Dom Sibley departs!! England lose three wickets are still trailing by 14 runs. Wicket number nine for local boy Axar Patel in this game.

Sibley c Pant b Axar 7(25)

Feb 25, 2021, 04.46 PM

Axar Patel sent back opener Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow back to the pavillion in the very first over of the second innings as the visitors suffer another set-back in the pink-ball Test.

Feb 25, 2021, 04.13 PM

Dream spell for Root!

Root takes his maiden fifer! India take a lead of 33 runs, which is pretty decent for a turning pitch like this. Bumrah lbw b Root 1(12)

Joe Root's bowling  spell: 6.2 overs - 3 maidens - 8 runs - 5 wickets

 

Feb 25, 2021, 03.52 PM

Ashwin has to go!

Root gets his fourth wicket! Career best figures for Root in Test cricket. Desperate shot from the Indian all-rounder. Ashwin c Zak Crawley b Root 17(32) [4s-3]

Feb 25, 2021, 03.31 PM

Axar Patel out!

Root has not conceded a run, has two maidens, and three wickets! Leading from the front!! 

Axar c Sibley b Root 0(2)

India have lost five wickets for 26 runs. 

Feb 25, 2021, 03.28 PM

Joe Root removes Sundar!

Root and his dreadful first balls of the over. Sundar was clueless as Root cleans up. Washington Sundar b Root 0(12)

Feb 25, 2021, 03.15 PM

Root removes Pant!!

First ball in the match and he gets rid of the dangerman! Rishabh Pant departs. Skipper Root could not contribute much with the bat in this Test but sure does compensates with the ball. Anyone's game at the moment. 

Pant c Foakes b Root 1(8) 

Feb 25, 2021, 03.07 PM

Rohit Sharma out!!!

Leach gets another wicket! England surely missing another spinner. India just three runs ahead as they lose wickets in quick succession. Safe to say England back in the game. 

Rohit lbw b Jack Leach 66(96) [4s-11]

Feb 25, 2021, 02.56 PM

Leach dismisses Rahane!

Another wicket via straight delivery. First it was the captain and now the vice captain. Leach gets his man. Rahane lbw b Jack Leach 7(25) [4s-1] 

Feb 25, 2021, 02.46 PM

Team India take lead!

Rahane and Rohit don lose early wicket as India take lead early on Day 2. 

 

Feb 25, 2021, 02.35 PM

Jack Leach finds turn from very first ball. Hundered up for India, England will be looking to restrict the hosts below 200 runs. 

Feb 25, 2021, 02.30 PM

Pitch Report

The pitch is dry. Spinners Leach and Patel will get plenty of turn. However, the turn now will be quicker which means batsmen will have less time to adjust. The pitch will become more difficult (for the batsman) as they game progresses. 

Big challenge for Rohit and Ajinkya as they step out to bat on Day 2. Jimmy Anderson to open the bowling attack. 

Feb 25, 2021, 02.06 PM

India will look to take a mammoth lead!

Hosts trail by 13 runs as Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will come on crease to face England's bowling attack. India still have seven wickets in hand. India will be looking to take a big lead. 



