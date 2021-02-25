IND vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Leach and Root wreck havoc

WION Web Team Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Feb 25, 2021, 02.03 PM (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE DAY 2 Photograph: WION

Follow Us

highlights

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Day 1 of the pink ball Test between India and England. The four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 as Team India take on England for the crucial third Test. 

Feb 25, 2021, 03.31 PM

Axar Patel out!

Root has not conceded a run, has two maidens, and three wickets! Leading from the front!! 

Axar c Sibley b Root 0(2)

India have lost five wickets for 26 runs. 

Feb 25, 2021, 03.28 PM

Joe Root removes Sundar!

Root and his dreadful first balls of the over. Sundar was clueless as Root cleans up. Washington Sundar b Root 0(12)

Feb 25, 2021, 03.15 PM

Root removes Pant!!

First ball in the match and he gets rid of the dangerman! Rishabh Pant departs. Skipper Root could not contribute much with the bat in this Test but sure does compensates with the ball. Anyone's game at the moment. 

Pant c Foakes b Root 1(8) 

Feb 25, 2021, 03.07 PM

Rohit Sharma out!!!

Leach gets another wicket! England surely missing another spinner. India just three runs ahead as they lose wickets in quick succession. Safe to say England back in the game. 

Rohit lbw b Jack Leach 66(96) [4s-11]

Feb 25, 2021, 02.56 PM

Leach dismisses Rahane!

Another wicket via straight delivery. First it was the captain and now the vice captain. Leach gets his man. Rahane lbw b Jack Leach 7(25) [4s-1] 

Feb 25, 2021, 02.46 PM

Team India take lead!

Rahane and Rohit don lose early wicket as India take lead early on Day 2. 

 

Feb 25, 2021, 02.35 PM

Jack Leach finds turn from very first ball. Hundered up for India, England will be looking to restrict the hosts below 200 runs. 

Feb 25, 2021, 02.30 PM

Pitch Report

The pitch is dry. Spinners Leach and Patel will get plenty of turn. However, the turn now will be quicker which means batsmen will have less time to adjust. The pitch will become more difficult (for the batsman) as they game progresses. 

Big challenge for Rohit and Ajinkya as they step out to bat on Day 2. Jimmy Anderson to open the bowling attack. 

Feb 25, 2021, 02.06 PM

India will look to take a mammoth lead!

Hosts trail by 13 runs as Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will come on crease to face England's bowling attack. India still have seven wickets in hand. India will be looking to take a big lead. 



  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Feb 25, 2021 | 3rd Test - Day LIVE
Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021
IND
125/8
(46.0 ov)
 VS
ENG
112
(48.4 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 25, 2021 | 2nd T20I
Australia in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2021
NZ
(20.0 ov) 219/7
VS
AUS
215/8 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand beat Australia by 4 runs
Full Scorecard →
Feb 22, 2021 | 1st T20I
Australia in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2021
NZ
(20.0 ov) 184/5
VS
AUS
131 (17.3 ov)
New Zealand beat Australia by 53 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App