IND vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Leach and Root wreck havoc

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Day 1 of the pink ball Test between India and England. The four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 as Team India take on England for the crucial third Test.
Feb 25, 2021, 03.31 PM
Root has not conceded a run, has two maidens, and three wickets! Leading from the front!!
Axar c Sibley b Root 0(2)
India have lost five wickets for 26 runs.
Feb 25, 2021, 03.28 PM
Root and his dreadful first balls of the over. Sundar was clueless as Root cleans up. Washington Sundar b Root 0(12)
Feb 25, 2021, 03.15 PM
First ball in the match and he gets rid of the dangerman! Rishabh Pant departs. Skipper Root could not contribute much with the bat in this Test but sure does compensates with the ball. Anyone's game at the moment.
Pant c Foakes b Root 1(8)
Feb 25, 2021, 03.07 PM
Leach gets another wicket! England surely missing another spinner. India just three runs ahead as they lose wickets in quick succession. Safe to say England back in the game.
Rohit lbw b Jack Leach 66(96) [4s-11]
Feb 25, 2021, 02.56 PM
Another wicket via straight delivery. First it was the captain and now the vice captain. Leach gets his man. Rahane lbw b Jack Leach 7(25) [4s-1]
Feb 25, 2021, 02.46 PM
Rahane and Rohit don lose early wicket as India take lead early on Day 2.
Feb 25, 2021, 02.35 PM
Jack Leach finds turn from very first ball. Hundered up for India, England will be looking to restrict the hosts below 200 runs.
Feb 25, 2021, 02.30 PM
The pitch is dry. Spinners Leach and Patel will get plenty of turn. However, the turn now will be quicker which means batsmen will have less time to adjust. The pitch will become more difficult (for the batsman) as they game progresses.
Big challenge for Rohit and Ajinkya as they step out to bat on Day 2. Jimmy Anderson to open the bowling attack.
Feb 25, 2021, 02.06 PM
Hosts trail by 13 runs as Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will come on crease to face England's bowling attack. India still have seven wickets in hand. India will be looking to take a big lead.