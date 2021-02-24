IND vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 1- Stumps: Rohit smashes half-century as India trail by 13 runs

IND vs ENG LIVE DAY 1 Photograph: WION
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Day 1 of the pink ball Test between India and England. The four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 as Team India take on England for the crucial third Test.
Feb 24, 2021, 10.07 PM
Rohit Sharma's half century takes India to 99 runs at the end of Day 1. Skipper Kohli had to depart in the very last over. India, now, trail by 13 runs with seven wickets in the hand.
Vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma will commence Day 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium tomorrow. Till then Goodnight!
Feb 24, 2021, 10.01 PM
Virat's century drought continues as he gets cleaned up by Jack Leach. Skipper has to depart. Huge breakthrough for England! Partnership broken! Tough luck! He had to face just one last over before stumps.
Kohli b Jack Leach 27(58) [4s-3]
Feb 24, 2021, 09.31 PM
Sharma's good form continues as opener smashes 12th Test century. Brings up 50-run stand with skipper Kohli.
INDIA in the driver's seat.
Feb 24, 2021, 08.54 PM
Fan breaches security to run onto the ground. Virat Kohli instantly moves away from him. Looking at it, the fan ran back. Crowd roars.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RUzlZJ9E8e— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) February 24, 2021
Feb 24, 2021, 08.34 PM
Big wicket for England! This time it is Jack Leach. Catches leg before wicket and has to walk back to the dug out.
Pujara lbw b Jack Leach 0(4)
Feb 24, 2021, 08.32 PM
Gill could not pull off his signature pull shot, gets a thick edge sending the ball high not long, giving an easy catch to Zak Crawley.
Shubman Gill c Zak Crawley b Jofra Archer 11(51) [4s-2]
Feb 24, 2021, 08.25 PM
Some moments during the inauguration of the world's largest cricket stadium
Feb 24, 2021, 06.41 PM
Sharma and Gill come out to bat
Indian opener Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill look too cautious out there. Trying not to lose early wickets.
Feb 24, 2021, 06.20 PM
Axar picks the final wicket. Cleans up Foakes and ends the first innings with six wickets in the bag. Root must be highly disappointed. Despite winning the toss, England was been bundled out on 112, with half of the day still to go.
Looks like England batsmen still have no answers to India's spin duo (Axar-Ashwin).
Feb 24, 2021, 06.09 PM
Another fifer for Axar, this time at his home ground. The local boy removes Stuart Broad after he baited the English batsman with a flighted delivery. Broad c Bumrah b Axar 3(29)
Feb 24, 2021, 05.36 PM
Leach departs and Ashwin gets his third wicket. Two wickets remaining and England yet to cross the 100 mark. Jack Leach c Pujara b Ashwin 3(14)
From 74/2 to 98/8. Yet another collapse in English batting lineup.
Feb 24, 2021, 05.20 PM
Axar Patel gets his fourth wicket after cleaning up Jofra Archer.
Jofra Archer b Axar 11(18) [4s-2]
Feb 24, 2021, 05.04 PM
Axar Patel gets rid of Ben Stokes. Patel dragged his length back and aimed for the top of stumps, hits Stokes adjacent to off-stump.
Stokes lbw b Axar 6(24) [4s-1]
England's batting lineup continues to crumble under pressure.
Feb 24, 2021, 05.00 PM
Pitches outside leg and hits the top of off-stump. Ashwin gets second wicket! Ollie Pope b Ashwin 1(12)
Feb 24, 2021, 04.36 PM
Pretty much India's session as England will be disappointed. Visitors managed to score 81/4 despite winning the toss. Local boy Axar Patel was quick to get rid of Jonny Bairstow and dangerman Zak Crawley, whereas, Ashwin got rid of skipper Root.
Feb 24, 2021, 04.27 PM
Crawley was looking good out there. Plumb LBW and the 23-year-old has to depart. Axar with another wicket. The gritty knock comes to an end.
Zak Crawley lbw b Axar 53(84) [4s-10]
Feb 24, 2021, 04.18 PM
Ashwin takes a big wicket. Root misjudged and failed to read the spin. Root lbw b Ashwin 17(37) [4s-2]
Feb 24, 2021, 04.01 PM
The opening batsman was surely missed in Chennai. Applause from the dugout and the England captain in the middle as Crawley gets his fourth Test match fifty.
Feb 24, 2021, 03.46 PM
Zak Crawley taking matters in his own hands now. His partnership with skipper Root will be very crucial for England. Especially after losing two early wickets.
Feb 24, 2021, 03.10 PM
Axar Patel delivers on first ball. The local boy removes Jonny Bairstow on duck. Bairstow lbw b Axar 0(9)
Feb 24, 2021, 02.53 PM
.@ImIshant was felicitated by the Honourable President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind & Honourable Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah before the start of play here in Ahmedabad.@rashtrapatibhvn @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/7elMWDa9ye— BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2021
Feb 24, 2021, 02.49 PM
Ishant Sharma gets the first man! Thick outside edge by Sibley gives an easy catch to Rohit Sharma, who was standing in the slips.
Sibley c Rohit b Ishant 0(7)
Feb 24, 2021, 02.36 PM
Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley are at the crease. Zak Crawley is on strike. Ishant will open the bowling attack for India.
Red soil (from Mumbai) giving some extra pace to the SG pink ball.
Feb 24, 2021, 02.31 PM
Test Match No.1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for @ImIshant 🇮🇳— BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2021
What a moment for the senior speedster 🔝 👏
Congratulations champ 👏🏻 #TeamIndia #INDvENG #PinkBallTest @Paytm pic.twitter.com/rZX2TNEh0K
Feb 24, 2021, 02.30 PM
PITCH REPORT
According to the commentators, the pitch seems dry with some cracks. The soil is red in colour and has come from Mumbai. The pace will be a little quicker compared to Chennai. Spinners might play a role in the third session where there might be dew.
Feb 24, 2021, 02.12 PM
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
England (Playing XI): Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Feb 24, 2021, 02.01 PM
England have won the toss and have opted to bat
Feb 24, 2021, 01.46 PM
#MoteraStadium has shattered the record books to register itself as the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of a whopping 1,10,000 – 10,000 more than the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia#INDvENG #PinkBallTesthttps://t.co/XNkMbKc78p— WION (@WIONews) February 24, 2021
Feb 24, 2021, 01.44 PM
#INDvENG | Fans are ready for the much-awaited #PinkBallTest at #MoteraStadium.— WION (@WIONews) February 24, 2021
For all updates on the match stay tuned to WION
(Video credits: @CricSubhayan) pic.twitter.com/lgFI7ENTqw
Feb 24, 2021, 01.43 PM
Fans flock to the stadium for the #PinkBallTest at #MoteraStadium— WION (@WIONews) February 24, 2021
A crowd of 55,000 is expected#INDvENG
(Photo credits: @CricSubhayan) pic.twitter.com/RsCYfG9Yog
Feb 24, 2021, 01.35 PM
JUST IN|
Motera Cricket Stadium will be renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium.
For more details: CLICK HERE