ugc_banner

IND vs BAN live streaming for FREE: How to watch Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 India vs Bangladesh free Live in India

Colombi, Sri LankaEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Sep 14, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

IND vs BAN Live streaming for free: India and Bangladesh will play against each other on September 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Here are the live streaming details

IND vs BAN Live streaming for free: India and Bangladesh will clash against each other in the match 6 of the Super Four stage on September 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. 

India has already qualified for the finals of the series after defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the super four stage. On the other hand, Bangladesh is already out of the tournament after losing both of their matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh will play their last match for the series against India on Friday. 

Since the men in blue are already in the finals, they are most likely to have the same playing XI for the upcoming match whereas team Bangladesh is almost out of the tournament, they might give opportunities to other players. 

trending now

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between India and Bangladesh:

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 live in India

The broadcasting rights for IND vs BAN Asia cup 2023 Super 4 is purchased by Star Sports for television. 

The match shall be available on following channels: 
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 for free

To live stream the game, it will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar platform. 

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries: 
Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports 
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
United Kingdom: TNT Sports app
Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app
South Africa: SuperSport

When will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played?- Date

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be held on 15 September 2023. 

When to watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4?- Time

The match between Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 India and Bangladesh will kick off at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played? Venue

The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 India vs Bangladesh  match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

India vs Bangladesh: Full Squads

India squad: 

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh squad:

Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
 
With inputs from agencies
 

recommended stories

recommended stories

RELATED

Leonardo Bonucci to take legal action against former club Juventus over 'humiliating' transfer treatment

IND vs BAN: 'The responsibility does not lie on my shoulder...,' Shakib urges Bangladesh to pull up socks

IND vs BAN Weather Update check Colombo Rain Forecast for Asia Cup 2023, Super four, India vs Bangladesh