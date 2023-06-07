IND vs AUS WTC Final Live| Catch ball by ball update and live cricket score: India all set for the ultimate Test at Oval

India and Australia will lock horns on the Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championships Final in London. The league competition for Test cricket was started on August 1, 2019, with the intention to be the premier championship for Test cricket. When it comes to India, it last won a WTC trophy 10 years back in 2013. On the other hand, Australia is playing the WTC Final for the first time. As a newbie to WTC, Australia will look forward to adding the WTC title to their ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy list. India is playing their second successive WTC Final, but they will be hoping for a different result from the last time they lost to New Zealand at Lord’s.