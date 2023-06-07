IND vs AUS WTC Final Live| Catch ball by ball update and live cricket score: India all set for the ultimate Test at Oval
Story highlights
India and Australia will lock horns on the Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championships Final in London. The league competition for Test cricket was started on August 1, 2019, with the intention to be the premier championship for Test cricket. When it comes to India, it last won a WTC trophy 10 years back in 2013. On the other hand, Australia is playing the WTC Final for the first time. As a newbie to WTC, Australia will look forward to adding the WTC title to their ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy list. India is playing their second successive WTC Final, but they will be hoping for a different result from the last time they lost to New Zealand at Lord’s.
India will be led by Rohit Sharma, who will look to go past Ajinkhya Rahane and Sourav Ganguly’s record of most Test wins by an Indian skipper against Australia. Australia will play under the captaincy of Pat Cummins, who will look to avenge the loss of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy of India.
Follow all the latest updates from the India vs Australia World Test Championships (WTC) Final here.
Rohit Sharma injured a blow to his left thumb during the net practice on Tuesday ahead of the WTC Final. As per reports, the injury is minor but there is no surety whether Sharma will play or not in today’s match. India is already missing their key players - Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer due to injuries, and cannot afford another casualty in the form of skipper Rohit Sharma.