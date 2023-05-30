IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: Check India vs Australia head-to-head stats, full squad and all you need to know
IND vs AUS has become the most-watched rivalry in sports, with every series having memorable moments, astonishing individual performances, heated moments and controversies. Check the head-to-head stats and squad details here.
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: India and Australia will lock horns at the World Test Championship Finals at The Oval, London, from June 7 to June 11, 2023. Both teams have confirmed their 15-player squads for the WTC Final. Team India qualified for the Test event for the second time. They will seek to win in 2023, as they lost against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand last time. Ahead of the WTC Finals, the BCCI took to Twitter to unveil the new Adidas kit of the Indian team for the IND vs AUS WTC Final Test. ICC has also announced the match officials for the coveted Test.
Australia is one of India's greatest arch-rivals in international cricket. Their matches have always been thrilling to watch. Here's everything you need to know about India vs Australia head-to-head statistics.
IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Stats WTC 2023 Final
India and Australia first locked horns shortly after India's independence in 1947. Team India visited Down Under to face the mighty Aussies. Australia easily won the series and dominated the rivalry for the next 30 years, winning six test series out of seven.
India's first Test win against Australia was in Kanpur in December 1959. However, it took them another 20 years to win their first-ever Test series against Australia in 1979. ICC renamed the test series between India and Australia after the legendary duo Sunil Gavaskar and Alan Border in 1996. IND vs AUS has become the most-watched rivalry in sports, with every series having memorable moments, astonishing individual performances, heated moments and controversies.
Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs Australia test series.
Matches Played: 105
India Won: 32
Australia Won: 44
Tied: 1
Draw: 28
First Played: November 1947
Last Played: March 2023
|Series/Tournament
|Season
|Winner
|Margin
|India in Australia Test Series
|1947/48
|Australia
|4-0 (5)
|Australia in India Test Series
|1956/57
|Australia
|2-0 (3)
|Australia in India Test Series
|1959/60
|Australia
|2-1 (5)
|Australia in India Test Series
|1964/65
|drawn
|1-1 (3)
|India in Australia Test Series
|1967/68
|Australia
|4-0 (4)
|Australia in India Test Series
|1969/70
|Australia
|3-1 (5)
|India in Australia Test Series
|1977/78
|Australia
|3-2 (5)
|Australia in India Test Series
|1979/80
|India
|2-0 (6)
|India in Australia Test Series
|1980/81
|drawn
|1-1 (3)
|India in Australia Test Series
|1985/86
|drawn
|0-0 (3)
|Australia in India Test Series
|1986/87
|drawn
|0-0 (3)
|India in Australia Test Series
|1991/92
|Australia
|4-0 (5)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|1996/97
|India
|1-0 (1)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|1997/98
|India
|2-1 (3)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia)
|1999/00
|Australia
|3-0 (3)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|2000-01
|India
|2-1 (3)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia)
|2003-04
|drawn
|1-1 (4)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|2004-05
|Australia
|2-1 (4)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia)
|2007-08
|Australia
|2-1 (4)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|2008-09
|India
|2-0 (4)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|2010-11
|India
|2-0 (2)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia)
|2011-12
|Australia
|4-0 (4)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|2012/13
|India
|4-0 (4)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia)
|2014/15
|Australia
|2-0 (4)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|2016/17
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia)
|2018/19
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia)
|2020/21
|India
|2-1 (4)
|ICC World Test Championship
|2019-2021
|New Zealand
|-
|ICC World Test Championship
|2021-2023
|-
|-
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|2022/23
|India
|2-1 (4)
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Squads
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)
Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav