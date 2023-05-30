IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: Check India vs Australia head-to-head stats, full squad and all you need to know

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: India and Australia will lock horns at the World Test Championship Finals at The Oval, London, from June 7 to June 11, 2023. Both teams have confirmed their 15-player squads for the WTC Final. Team India qualified for the Test event for the second time. They will seek to win in 2023, as they lost against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand last time. Ahead of the WTC Finals, the BCCI took to Twitter to unveil the new Adidas kit of the Indian team for the IND vs AUS WTC Final Test. ICC has also announced the match officials for the coveted Test.

Australia is one of India's greatest arch-rivals in international cricket. Their matches have always been thrilling to watch. Here's everything you need to know about India vs Australia head-to-head statistics.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Stats WTC 2023 Final

India and Australia first locked horns shortly after India's independence in 1947. Team India visited Down Under to face the mighty Aussies. Australia easily won the series and dominated the rivalry for the next 30 years, winning six test series out of seven.