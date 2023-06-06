IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: How to book tickets for World Test Championship Final between India and Australia

WTC Final Tickets 2023: ICC Men's World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia will start on June 7, 2023, at The Oval, London. Kane Williamson-led New Zealand defeated India in the inaugural edition of the WTC Final in June 2021 at Rose Bowl in Southampton. Thus, WTC 2023 Final will be India's second appearance in the massive ICC event. It is a highly-anticipated match amongst cricket fans.

The International Cricket Council expects a sold-out stadium on at least the first four days of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia. ICC has also kept a reserve day for the summit clash in case the weather plays spoilsport.

Here's how to book tickets for the World Test Championship Final 2023 between India and Australia. How to Book India vs Australia WTC Final Tickets Here's how to book tickets for the IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023.

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the World Test Championship, worldtestchampionship.com.

STEP 2: Follow the direct link to download the WTC 2023 Final tickets.

STEP 3: Click on any dates from June 7 to 11.

STEP 4: Select an area and book your seat.

STEP 5: Pay for your selected seats.

STEP 6: Download your tickets for WTC 2023 Final.

Where to watch WTC 2023 Final between India & Australia Live Where to watch IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 on TV in India?

Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. The match will start at 3 PM IST. According to the broadcaster, the game will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to watch IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final live streaming in India?

India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The subscription for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is ₹1,499/year, and Disney+ Hotstar Super is ₹899/year. Those who wish to watch the match live on the app can buy the subscription directly from their website. You can also buy the subscription using Jio and Airtel prepaid plans for any Jio or Airtel retail store.