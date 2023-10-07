IND vs AUS live streaming for free: How to watch World cup 2023 India vs Australia live for free in India
Story highlights
IND vs AUS live streaming for free: India and Australia will clash in fifth match of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (Oct 8) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Check how to watch the free live-streaming of the match here.
IND vs AUS live streaming for free: India and Australia will clash in fifth match of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (Oct 8) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Check how to watch the free live-streaming of the match here.
IND vs AUS live streaming for free: India and Australia will meet each other in the fifth match of the 2023 ICC World Cup on Sunday (Oct 8). The match is slated to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
India will start its campaign on Sunday with first match of the tournament against Australia. Australia, one of the most powerful teams in the tournament, is led by Pat Cummins. While India showcased good performance in recent campaigns, Australia displayed awesome performance in warm-up matches.
IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: India vs Australia probable playing XI
trending now
India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey/Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c)
IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: India vs Australia live-streaming details
Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:
Check how to watch IND vs AUS live-streaming for free in your country
India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar
Pakistan- PTV Sports
Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports
US and Canada- ESPN+
UK- Sky Sports and My5
New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go
IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: When is India vs Australia match to be played?- Date
The India vs Australia match will be played on Sunday, October 8.
IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs Australia match will be played?- Time
The India vs Australia match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.
IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs Australia match be played?- Venue
The India vs Australia match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
IND vs AUS Live : Where to watch the live-telecast of World Cup 2023 India vs Australia match?
The live-telecast of the India vs Australia match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.
IND vs AUS LIVE: How to Watch World Cup 2023 India vs Australia match Free live-stream?
The India vs Australia match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.