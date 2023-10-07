ugc_banner

IND vs AUS live streaming for free: How to watch World cup 2023 India vs Australia live for free in India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Oct 07, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

While India showcased good performance in recent campaigns, Australia displayed awesome performance in warm-up matches. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

IND vs AUS live streaming for free: India and Australia will clash in fifth match of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (Oct 8) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Check how to watch the free live-streaming of the match here. 

IND vs AUS live streaming for free: India and Australia will meet each other in the fifth match of the 2023 ICC World Cup on Sunday (Oct 8). The match is slated to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

India will start its campaign on Sunday with first match of the tournament against Australia. Australia, one of the most powerful teams in the tournament, is led by Pat Cummins. While India showcased good performance in recent campaigns, Australia displayed awesome performance in warm-up matches. 

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: India vs Australia probable playing XI

trending now

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey/Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c)

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: India vs Australia live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here: 

Check how to watch IND vs AUS live-streaming for free in your country

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports 

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: When is India vs Australia match to be played?- Date

The India vs Australia match will be played on Sunday, October 8. 

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs Australia match will be played?- Time 

The India vs Australia match will be played at 2:00 pm IST. 

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs Australia match be played?- Venue

The India vs Australia match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. 

IND vs AUS Live : Where to watch the live-telecast of World Cup 2023 India vs Australia match?

The live-telecast of the India vs Australia match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. 

IND vs AUS LIVE: How to Watch World Cup 2023 India vs Australia match Free live-stream? 

The India vs Australia match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

 

RELATED

ODI World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma reflects on key factor in Lanka win, says 'it was all about adjusting to...'

Premier League: Scott McTominay's dramatic double lifts Man Utd as 10-man Spurs go top

Asian Games: Kabaddi kerfuffle overshadows day as South Korea retain football crown