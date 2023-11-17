IND vs AUS free live streaming APP: How to watch World Cup 2023 final India vs Australia LIVE

IND vs AUS final 2023 live streaming: India and Australia will meet in the final of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The match is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat at 12:00 pm IST.

After a nail-biting semi-final match between South Africa and Australia, Pat Cummins & Co. has made it into the finale of the tournament. The unbeatable India has already entered into the finals after defeating New Zealand in the semi-final match. The final match between the two cricketing giants India and Australia will be an exciting watch.

How to watch the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match live for free in India?

Disney+Hotstar will stream the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match live in India.

Where can I watch the live telecast for the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final live in India. The match will be available on these channels: Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

How to watch the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final LIVE in your country?

For viewers outside India, here's a list of official ICC broadcasters in different countries.

Afghanistan: Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com

Australia: Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now

Bangladesh: GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole

Canada: Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar

Caribbean Islands: ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean

Central & South America and Mexico: ESPN+

Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV

Malaysia: Astro Cricket, Yupp TV

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Pakistan: PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, JazzPakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP

Singapore: HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+

Sri Lanka: Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app

UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App

USA: WillowTV, ESPN+ app

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: Live streaming details

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: When is India vs Australia match to be played?- Date

The India vs Australia match will be played on Sunday, November 19.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs Australia match will be played?- Time

The India vs Australia match will be played at 12:00 pm IST.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs Australia match be played?- Venue

The India vs Australia match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia match?

The live telecast of the India vs Australia match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the India vs Australia match online?

The India vs Australia match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 23: India vs Australia final probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shubhman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.