IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 5, Live Score: Team India eye WTC final berth on Day 5 of Ahmedabad Test

WION Web Team
Ahmedabad, New DelhiUpdated: Mar 13, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 5, Live Score: Team India eye WTC final berth Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

With a place in the final of the Word Test Championship (WTC) up for grabs, Team India will have a task in their hand as they take on the Aussies on Day 5 of the Ahmedabad Test. 

13 Mar 2023, 10:09 AM (IST)
Ravi Ashwin holds one end for India

It is all Ravi Ashwin at one end for India as the Aussies are 20/1 and still trail by 71 runs in the second innings. 

13 Mar 2023, 9:56 (IST)
India to seal WTC final berth before noon?

The situation in New Zealand is favouring India at the moment as the contest between the hosts and Sri Lanka is heading towards a draw and therefore is taking India closer to a WTC final berth.

13 Mar 2023, 9:54 (IST)
Marnus Labuschagne walks in

Marnus Labuschagne is the new man in as the Aussies are given early setback, but the replays have shown had it been reviewed they would have not lost the first wicket as the DRS showed otherwise. 

13 Mar 2023, 9:47 (IST)
First blood to India

Ravi Ashwin has scalped first wicket of the day as night watchman Matthew Kuhnemann is judged LBW. What a start for India.

13 Mar 2023, 9:35 (IST)
Mohammed Shami to share new ball

Mohammed Shami is sharing the new ball with Ravi Ashwin for India. 

13 Mar 2023, 9:31 (IST)
We are ready for the start

Here we go then for Day 5 of the contest as India look for an unlikley win and a place in the final of WTC with Ravichandran Ashwin with the ball. 

13 Mar 2023, 9:27 (IST)
What India need to seal WTC final spot?

As things stand, a draw between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Christchurch should seal a place in the final of the WTC for India while a win for India later in the day should also do it for them.

13 Mar 2023, 9:18 (IST)
Less than 20 minutes to go for start

We are less than 20 minutes away from the start of the contest with Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann leading the charge.

13 Mar 2023, 8:42 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to Day 5

Hello and a warm welcome to the Day 5 of the Ahmedabad Test as Team India eye a berth in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) with events in New Zealand vs Sri Lanka contest also having bearings on the outcome. You can follow all the live updates here on WION.