IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 5, Live Score: Team India eye WTC final berth on Day 5 of Ahmedabad Test
Story highlights
With a place in the final of the Word Test Championship (WTC) up for grabs, Team India will have a task in their hand as they take on the Aussies on Day 5 of the Ahmedabad Test.
It is all Ravi Ashwin at one end for India as the Aussies are 20/1 and still trail by 71 runs in the second innings.
The situation in New Zealand is favouring India at the moment as the contest between the hosts and Sri Lanka is heading towards a draw and therefore is taking India closer to a WTC final berth.
Marnus Labuschagne is the new man in as the Aussies are given early setback, but the replays have shown had it been reviewed they would have not lost the first wicket as the DRS showed otherwise.
Ravi Ashwin has scalped first wicket of the day as night watchman Matthew Kuhnemann is judged LBW. What a start for India.
Mohammed Shami is sharing the new ball with Ravi Ashwin for India.
Here we go then for Day 5 of the contest as India look for an unlikley win and a place in the final of WTC with Ravichandran Ashwin with the ball.
As things stand, a draw between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Christchurch should seal a place in the final of the WTC for India while a win for India later in the day should also do it for them.
We are less than 20 minutes away from the start of the contest with Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann leading the charge.
Hello and a warm welcome to the Day 5 of the Ahmedabad Test as Team India eye a berth in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) with events in New Zealand vs Sri Lanka contest also having bearings on the outcome. You can follow all the live updates here on WION.