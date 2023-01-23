IM vs IRE 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI live on TV, laptop
ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe will face Ireland in the second match of the three-match ODI series on Monday, 23 January. Check all the live-streaming details of the upcoming game.
ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Ireland and Zimbabwe are all set to lock horns in the final match of the three-match ODI series on Monday, 23 January. Ireland lost their first match by three wickets after rain interrupted the game. Though, Andre Balbirnie's men made an astonishing comeback in the second ODI match and won the game with 46 runs. The temperatures today will be around 24 degrees celsius mark throughout the duration of the match. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s and there is no chance of rain.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 3rd ODI match details
The second ODI match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will be played on Monday, 23 January. The match starts at 12:45 PM IST. The venue of the match is Harare Sports Club, Harare. The match will be live-streamed on Fan code and the Disney+Hotstar app.
Where to watch Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 3rd ODI match?
The three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will be live-streamed on the Fan code application and website. The ODI Series between Zimbabwe and Ireland will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 3rd ODI match playing XI
Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi
Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling (c), Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) ODI full schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|GMT/Local
|Jan 18, Wed
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st ODI
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|12:45 PM
|07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL
|Jan 21, Sat
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd ODI
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|12:45 PM
|07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL
|Jan 23, Mon
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd ODI
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|12:45 PM
|07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL