ICC World Cup 2023 points table: New Zealand tops the list, check India's spot here
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table: The 50-over tournament features 10 teams, who will play each other once in a single round-robin group stage format.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 began on October 5 with a match between defending champion England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. In the mega tournament in total, 48 matches have been scheduled, that will be played across 10 grounds in India.
The 50-over tournament features 10 teams, who will play each other once in a single round-robin group stage format. The top four teams in the points standings after the 45 group stage contests proceed to the semifinals, which take place on November 15 and 16.
After each of the 10 teams has played one game, New Zealand is in first place after crushing the defending champion England by nine wickets in the first match. India is currently in fifth place after defeating Australia by six wickets on Sunday in Chennai.
The final is scheduled for November 19 in Ahmedabad, India. Interested fans can keep an eye on the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 to stay updated with the Cricket World Cup News.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table:
The Cricket World Cup Points Table will be a brief record of information like the number of matches played and the number of matches won and lost by a team.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1. New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2.149
|2. South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2.04
|3. Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1.62
|4. Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1.438
|5. India
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.883
|6. Australia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.883
|7. Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.438
|8. Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.62
|9. Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-2.04
|10. England
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-2.149
(With inputs from agencies)
