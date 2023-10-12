ICC World Cup 2023 most wickets: Mitchell Santner tops the list, Bumrah in top 10; check full list here

ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: The 13th edition of the cricket tournament began on October 5. The last 12 editions have seen six different winners, with Australia having won the coveted title five times.

This is the fourth time India has hosted the event, and the Men in Blue has already managed to name two victories.

The 'most-wicket takers' is a highly coveted award during the ICC World Cup. The player with the most wickets is awarded "The Golden Ball Award." The first time the award was given was in 1975. Till now, three Indian bowlers have been awarded the Golden Ball, Roger Binny in 1983 for taking 18 wickets, Anil Kumble in 1996 for 15 wickets and Zaheer Khan for taking 21 wickets in 2011.

Most Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023

Currently, New Zealand's Mitchell Santer tops the list for taking 7 wickets. India's Jasprit Bumrah jumps to second place, after IND vs AFG match. The player has played two matches, bowled 20 matches and claimed 6 wickets.

Here's a list top ten players with the most wickets taken in ICC World Cup 2023, (As of October 11)

Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers Mitchell Santner 2 20 120 7 13.71 96 - Jasprit Bumrah 2 20 120 6 12.33 74 1 Matt Henry 2 18.3 111 6 14.67 88 - Hasan Ali 2 17 102 6 17.33 104 1 Haris Rauf 2 19 114 5 21.4 107 - Bas de Leede 2 19 114 5 25.2 126 1 Shoriful Islam 2 16.2 98 5 21.8 109 - Reece Topley 1 10 60 4 10.75 43 1 Shakib Al Hasan 2 18 108 4 20.5 82 - Dilshan Madushanka 2 19.2 116 4 36.5 146 -

Most Run Scorer in ICC World Cup 2023

As of now, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan tops the list of players with the most runs. The batsman scored 199 runs, followed by Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis who scored 198 runs. Below is the list of the top ten scores in the ICC World Cup 2023. (Updated: 11 October)

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s Mohammad Rizwan 2 2 199 199 101.53 16 3 Kusal Mendis 2 2 198 99 166.39 18 14 Devon Conway 2 2 184 184 114.29 24 4 Rachin Ravindra 2 2 174 174 118.37 14 6 Joe Root 2 2 159 79.5 103.25 12 2 Dawid Malan 2 2 154 77 117.56 18 5 Virat Kohli 2 2 140 140 81.4 12 - Sadeera Samarawickrama 2 2 131 65.5 121.3 14 3 Rohit Sharma 2 2 131 65.5 145.56 16 5 Abdullah Shafique 1 1 113 113 109.71 10 3

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Point Table:

The 50-over tournament features 10 teams, who will play against each other in a single round-robin group stage format. Then the top four teams in the points standings after the 45 group stage contests will proceed to the semifinals, which take place on November 15 and 16.

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate New Zealand 2 2 0 4 1.958 India 2 2 0 4 1.5 Pakistan 2 2 0 4 0.927 South Africa 1 1 0 2 2.04 England 2 1 1 2 0.436 Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 -0.561 Australia 1 0 1 0 -0.883 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 -1.161 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 -1.8 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 -1.907

Cricket fans can see the updated Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 here at WION.

(With inputs from agencies)



