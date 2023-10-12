ICC World Cup 2023 most wickets: Mitchell Santner tops the list, Bumrah in top 10; check full list here
ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: After the India vs Afghanistan match, Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah jumps to second position with 6 wickets. Below is the full list of the most wickets in the 13th edition of the World Cup, check it!
ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: The 13th edition of the cricket tournament began on October 5. The last 12 editions have seen six different winners, with Australia having won the coveted title five times.
This is the fourth time India has hosted the event, and the Men in Blue has already managed to name two victories.
The 'most-wicket takers' is a highly coveted award during the ICC World Cup. The player with the most wickets is awarded "The Golden Ball Award." The first time the award was given was in 1975. Till now, three Indian bowlers have been awarded the Golden Ball, Roger Binny in 1983 for taking 18 wickets, Anil Kumble in 1996 for 15 wickets and Zaheer Khan for taking 21 wickets in 2011.
Most Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023
Currently, New Zealand's Mitchell Santer tops the list for taking 7 wickets. India's Jasprit Bumrah jumps to second place, after IND vs AFG match. The player has played two matches, bowled 20 matches and claimed 6 wickets.
Here's a list top ten players with the most wickets taken in ICC World Cup 2023, (As of October 11)
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|Mitchell Santner
|2
|20
|120
|7
|13.71
|96
|-
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2
|20
|120
|6
|12.33
|74
|1
|Matt Henry
|2
|18.3
|111
|6
|14.67
|88
|-
|Hasan Ali
|2
|17
|102
|6
|17.33
|104
|1
|Haris Rauf
|2
|19
|114
|5
|21.4
|107
|-
|Bas de Leede
|2
|19
|114
|5
|25.2
|126
|1
|Shoriful Islam
|2
|16.2
|98
|5
|21.8
|109
|-
|Reece Topley
|1
|10
|60
|4
|10.75
|43
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|2
|18
|108
|4
|20.5
|82
|-
|Dilshan Madushanka
|2
|19.2
|116
|4
|36.5
|146
|-
Most Run Scorer in ICC World Cup 2023
As of now, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan tops the list of players with the most runs. The batsman scored 199 runs, followed by Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis who scored 198 runs. Below is the list of the top ten scores in the ICC World Cup 2023. (Updated: 11 October)
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|Mohammad Rizwan
|2
|2
|199
|199
|101.53
|16
|3
|Kusal Mendis
|2
|2
|198
|99
|166.39
|18
|14
|Devon Conway
|2
|2
|184
|184
|114.29
|24
|4
|Rachin Ravindra
|2
|2
|174
|174
|118.37
|14
|6
|Joe Root
|2
|2
|159
|79.5
|103.25
|12
|2
|Dawid Malan
|2
|2
|154
|77
|117.56
|18
|5
|Virat Kohli
|2
|2
|140
|140
|81.4
|12
|-
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|2
|2
|131
|65.5
|121.3
|14
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|2
|2
|131
|65.5
|145.56
|16
|5
|Abdullah Shafique
|1
|1
|113
|113
|109.71
|10
|3
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Point Table:
The 50-over tournament features 10 teams, who will play against each other in a single round-robin group stage format. Then the top four teams in the points standings after the 45 group stage contests will proceed to the semifinals, which take place on November 15 and 16.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.958
|India
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.5
|Pakistan
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0.927
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2.04
|England
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0.436
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.561
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.883
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.161
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.8
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.907
Cricket fans can see the updated Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 here at WION.
(With inputs from agencies)
