ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Here's how you can watch World Cup live in India, your country

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Oct 04, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

The tournament will be played in two formats Group stage (Super 10) and Knockout stage (Super 4). (IC: ICC Cricket World Cup) Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Here's how you can watch the 13th edition of the Men's ICC World Cup in your country:

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: The much-awaited 13th edition of the ICC World Cup 2023 is all set to commence tomorrow, October 05 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The event will be entirely held in India. 

A total of 10 teams from 10 different countries will follow the same 2019 edition with a round-robin stage followed by the knockouts. The event will be live-streamed on various platforms across different locations. The tournament will be played in two formats Group stage (Super 10) and Knockout stage (Super 4). The primary stage of Super 10 will be played by all the 10 teams. Meanwhile, the third and last stage of Super 4 will be played by four qualifying teams. 

The first match is scheduled between defending champions England vs New Zealand.

Here's how you can watch the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 live in your country:

When is the ICC World Cup 2023 starting?- Date

The 13th edition of the ICC World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5, Thursday.

At what time will the ICC World Cup 2023 matches begin? - Time

The ICC World Cup 2023 matches will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC World Cup 2023 matches in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast all ICC World Cup 2023 matches live.

How to watch the FREE live-streaming of ICC World Cup 2023 matches in India?

The World Cup 2023 matches can be FREE live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here's a list of the live broadcasters in other countries:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

ICC World Cup 2023 Team Schedule:

Matches Date Time Venue
ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALAND Thr Oct 5, 2023 2:00 PM Ahmedabad
PAKISTAN vs NETHERLANDS Fri Oct 6, 2023 2:00 PM Hyderabad
BANGLADESH vs AFGHANISTAN Sat Oct 7, 2023 10:30 AM Dharamsala
SOUTH AFRICA vs SRI LANKA Sat Oct 7, 2023 2:00 PM Delhi
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA Sun Oct 8, 2023 2:00 PM Chennai
NEW ZEALAND vs NETHERLANDS Mon Oct 9, 2023 2:00 PM Hyderabad
ENGLAND vs BANGLADESH Tue Oct 10, 2023 10:30 AM Dharamsala
PAKISTAN vs SRI LANKA Tue Oct 10, 2023 2:00 PM Hyderabad
INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN Wed Oct 11, 2023 2:00 PM Delhi
AUSTRALIA vs SOUTH AFRICA Thur Oct 12, 2023 2:00 PM Lucknow
NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH Fri Oct 13, 2023 2:00 PM Chennai
INDIA vs PAKISTAN Sat Oct 14, 2023 2:00 PM Ahmedabad
ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTAN Sun Oct 15, 2023 2:00 PM Delhi
AUSTRALIA vs SRI LANKA Mon Oct 16, 2023 2:00 PM Lucknow
SOUTH AFRICA vs NETHERLANDS Tue Oct 17, 2023 2:00 PM Dharamsala
NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN Wed Oct 18, 2023 2:00 PM Chennai
INDIA vs BANGLADESH Thur Oct 19, 2023 2:00 PM Pune
AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN Fri Oct 20, 2023 2:00 PM Bengaluru
NETHERLANDS vs SRI LANKA Sat Oct 21, 2023 10:30 AM Lucknow
ENGLAND vs SOUTH AFRICA Sat Oct 21, 2023 2:00 PM Mumbai
INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND Sun Oct 22, 2023 2:00 PM Dharamsala
PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN Mon Oct 23, 2023 2:00 PM Chennai
SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH Tue Oct 24, 2023 2:00 PM Mumbai
AUSTRALIA vs NETHERLANDS Wed Oct 25, 2023 2:00 PM Delhi
ENGLAND vs SRI LANKA Thur Oct 26, 2023 2:00 PM Bengaluru
PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICA Fri Oct 27, 2023 2:00 PM Chennai
AUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALAND Sat Oct 28, 2023 10:30 AM Dharamsala
NETHERLANDS vs BANGLADESH Sat Oct 28, 2023 2:00 PM Kolkata
INDIA vs ENGLAND Sun Oct 29, 2023 2:00 PM Lucknow
AFGHANISTAN vs SRI LANKA Mon Oct 30, 2023 2:00 PM Pune
PAKISTAN vs BANGLADESH Tue Oct 31, 2023 2:00 PM Kolkata
NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA Wed Nov 1, 2023 2:00 PM Pune
INDIA vs SRI LANKA Thur Nov 2, 2023 2:00 PM Mumbai
NETHERLANDS vs AFGHANISTAN Fri Nov 3, 2023 2:00 PM Lucknow
NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTAN Sat Nov 4, 2023 10:30 AM Bengaluru
ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA Sat Nov 4, 2023 2:00 PM Ahmedabad
INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA Sun Nov 5, 2023 2:00 PM Kolkata
BANGLADESH vs SRI LANKA Mon Nov 6, 2023 2:00 PM Delhi
AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTAN Tue Nov 7, 2023 2:00 PM Mumbai
ENGLAND vs NETHERLANDS Wed Nov 8, 2023 2:00 PM Pune
NEW ZEALAND vs SRI LANKA Thur Nov 9, 2023 2:00 PM Bengaluru
SOUTH AFRICA vs AFGHANISTAN Fri Nov 10, 2023 2:00 PM Ahmedabad
AUSTRALIA vs BANGLADESH Sat Nov 11, 2023 10:30 AM Pune
ENGLAND vs PAKISTAN Sat Nov 11, 2023 2:00 PM Kolkata
INDIA vs NETHERLANDS Sun Nov 12, 2023 2:00 PM Bengaluru
T.B.C. vs T.B.C. Wed Nov 15, 2023 2:00 PM Mumbai
T.B.C. vs T.B.C. Thur Nov 16, 2023 2:00 PM Kolkata
T.B.C. vs T.B.C. Sun Nov 19, 2023 2:00 PM Ahmedabad

(With inputs from agencies)

