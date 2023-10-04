ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Here's how you can watch World Cup live in India, your country
ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Here's how you can watch the 13th edition of the Men's ICC World Cup in your country:
ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: The much-awaited 13th edition of the ICC World Cup 2023 is all set to commence tomorrow, October 05 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The event will be entirely held in India.
A total of 10 teams from 10 different countries will follow the same 2019 edition with a round-robin stage followed by the knockouts. The event will be live-streamed on various platforms across different locations. The tournament will be played in two formats Group stage (Super 10) and Knockout stage (Super 4). The primary stage of Super 10 will be played by all the 10 teams. Meanwhile, the third and last stage of Super 4 will be played by four qualifying teams.
The first match is scheduled between defending champions England vs New Zealand.
Here's how you can watch the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 live in your country:
When is the ICC World Cup 2023 starting?- Date
The 13th edition of the ICC World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5, Thursday.
At what time will the ICC World Cup 2023 matches begin? - Time
The ICC World Cup 2023 matches will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC World Cup 2023 matches in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast all ICC World Cup 2023 matches live.
How to watch the FREE live-streaming of ICC World Cup 2023 matches in India?
The World Cup 2023 matches can be FREE live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Here's a list of the live broadcasters in other countries:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
ICC World Cup 2023 Team Schedule:
|Matches
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALAND
|Thr Oct 5, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|PAKISTAN vs NETHERLANDS
|Fri Oct 6, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|BANGLADESH vs AFGHANISTAN
|Sat Oct 7, 2023
|10:30 AM
|Dharamsala
|SOUTH AFRICA vs SRI LANKA
|Sat Oct 7, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|INDIA vs AUSTRALIA
|Sun Oct 8, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|NEW ZEALAND vs NETHERLANDS
|Mon Oct 9, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|ENGLAND vs BANGLADESH
|Tue Oct 10, 2023
|10:30 AM
|Dharamsala
|PAKISTAN vs SRI LANKA
|Tue Oct 10, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Wed Oct 11, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|AUSTRALIA vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Thur Oct 12, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH
|Fri Oct 13, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|INDIA vs PAKISTAN
|Sat Oct 14, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTAN
|Sun Oct 15, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|AUSTRALIA vs SRI LANKA
|Mon Oct 16, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|SOUTH AFRICA vs NETHERLANDS
|Tue Oct 17, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Dharamsala
|NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN
|Wed Oct 18, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|INDIA vs BANGLADESH
|Thur Oct 19, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN
|Fri Oct 20, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|NETHERLANDS vs SRI LANKA
|Sat Oct 21, 2023
|10:30 AM
|Lucknow
|ENGLAND vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Sat Oct 21, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND
|Sun Oct 22, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Dharamsala
|PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN
|Mon Oct 23, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH
|Tue Oct 24, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|AUSTRALIA vs NETHERLANDS
|Wed Oct 25, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|ENGLAND vs SRI LANKA
|Thur Oct 26, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Fri Oct 27, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|AUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALAND
|Sat Oct 28, 2023
|10:30 AM
|Dharamsala
|NETHERLANDS vs BANGLADESH
|Sat Oct 28, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|INDIA vs ENGLAND
|Sun Oct 29, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|AFGHANISTAN vs SRI LANKA
|Mon Oct 30, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|PAKISTAN vs BANGLADESH
|Tue Oct 31, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Wed Nov 1, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|INDIA vs SRI LANKA
|Thur Nov 2, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|NETHERLANDS vs AFGHANISTAN
|Fri Nov 3, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTAN
|Sat Nov 4, 2023
|10:30 AM
|Bengaluru
|ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA
|Sat Nov 4, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Sun Nov 5, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|BANGLADESH vs SRI LANKA
|Mon Nov 6, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Tue Nov 7, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|ENGLAND vs NETHERLANDS
|Wed Nov 8, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|NEW ZEALAND vs SRI LANKA
|Thur Nov 9, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|SOUTH AFRICA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Fri Nov 10, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|AUSTRALIA vs BANGLADESH
|Sat Nov 11, 2023
|10:30 AM
|Pune
|ENGLAND vs PAKISTAN
|Sat Nov 11, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|INDIA vs NETHERLANDS
|Sun Nov 12, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|T.B.C. vs T.B.C.
|Wed Nov 15, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|T.B.C. vs T.B.C.
|Thur Nov 16, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|T.B.C. vs T.B.C.
|Sun Nov 19, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
(With inputs from agencies)
