ICC World cup 2023 Closing ceremony Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, top performance all you need to know

ICC World cup 2023 Closing ceremony: The culmination of the month-long 2023 World Cup is approaching, with the final scheduled for November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On Wednesday, India secured their spot in the summit clash by defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal in Mumbai.

Where and when is the closing ceremony of the World Cup scheduled to take place? Date

Confirmed on Wednesday, there will be an official closing ceremony for the tournament before the final on Sunday November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch Live Streaming for ICC World cup 2023 Closing ceremony? Live Streaming

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match ICC World cup 2023 Closing ceremony here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

South Africa- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

Where to watch the live-telecast of ICC World cup 2023 Closing ceremony?

The live-telecast of the ICC World cup 2023 Closing ceremony can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to live-stream the ICC World cup 2023 Closing ceremony match online?

The ICC World cup 2023 Closing ceremony live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

ICC World cup 2023 Prize Money

The tournament has a US$10 million pot. The winner of the tournament will take home US$4 million, with the runners-up winning US$2 million.

Where will ICC World cup 2023 Closing ceremony will held?- Venue

The India vs Australia match will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

What will be the top performances at the World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony?

Star Sports, the World Cup's official broadcaster, shared this information on X (formerly Twitter). The Indian Air Force is scheduled to conduct an airshow in Ahmedabad prior to the match.

In a promotional video, Star Sports announced that the pop singer Dua Lipa is set to take the stage just before the start of the final. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to attend the final in Ahmedabad, and several film stars are also expected to be present for the occasion.

Although this World Cup did not commence with an opening ceremony, a special program featuring singers Arijit Singh, Sukhvinder Singh, and Shankar Mahadevan was organized ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on October 14 and Several filmstars were also seen to gracing the occasion.

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: India vs Australia probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shubhman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (AUS) David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.