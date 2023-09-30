ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: 4 days to go! Check 2023 World Cup jerseys of all 10 teams

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to take place in India from October 5. The first match of 48-match tournament will be played between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The tournament will run for 46 days and will see 10 teams vying for the World Cup trophy in the final on November 19.

Every ICC World Cup gives fans some iconic jerseys to remember for years. From India’s tri-flag jersey to Australia’s iconic yellow shirt, teams and their kit manufacturers come up with some unique designs for the fans to celebrate.

Ahead of the tournament, here are the ICC World Cup jerseys of every team:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Team jerseys

Afghanistan World Cup Jersey

Introducing AfghanAtalan's official playing kit for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023! 🌟🤩



Afghanistan Cricket Board

Afghanistan is set to make its third consecutive appearance at the ICC World Cup. The team will feature a number of players who have been with the team since its inaugural appearance in 2015.

Australia World Cup Jersey

The most successful team in the history of the tournament, Australia will be led by Pat Cummins this time. The Aussies are leaning heavily on experience this time with multiple leaders such as Steve Smith, Glen Maxwell and David Warner in their ranks.

Bangladesh World Cup Jersey

Bangladesh Cricket was marred with controversy after their squad announcement. Tamim Iqbal was left out, which led the former batsman to level charges against BCB.

England World Cup Jersey

Players. Fans. In the middle. In the stands. We're WC ready

England will be aiming to defend their ICC World Cup title when they travel to India for the 2023 edition. The hosts are the reigning champions, having triumphed in the final of the previous edition against New Zealand.

India World Cup Jersey

Newly crowned Asian champions India will rely on their big-name players, such as skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Netherlands World Cup Jersey

The Dutch have recalled the experienced duo of Roelof Van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann in spite of omitting them from the qualifiers.

New Zealand World Cup Jersey

Even before the tournament began, last year’s runners up New Zealand captivated cricket fans with their heartfelt squad announcement earlier this month, featuring the players’ families in a video posted on the national team’s social media pages.

Pakistan World Cup Jersey

New jersey for the new World No.1 ODI team 🤩



Pakistan unveil their #CWC23 kit

Pakistan has been in the limelight before the start of the tournament, with visa issues and injuries to their pacers. The visa issue has been settled, with Babar Azam and co. arriving in India.

South Africa World Cup Jersey

Two changes have been made to South Africa’s provisional squad for the World Cup, with pacers Andile Phehlukwayo and L. Williams replacing Sisanda Magala and Anrich Nortje respectively.

Sri Lanka World Cup Jersey

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will aim to make a statement in the tournament with a blend of youngsters and veterans. The experience of senior batsmen Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratna, and Dhanajaya de Silva will help Shanaka in crunch situations.

