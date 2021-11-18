'I am a WOMAN': Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei dismisses claims that she is a MAN, vows to sue Jordanian FA

Goalkeeper of Iranian women's football team Zohreh Koudaei, who has been facing calls to confirm her gender, opened up and dismissed the claims after the Jordan Football Association made allegations that Iran played a man in a women's international contest.

Iran had qualified for their first-ever 2022 Women's Asia Cup after a 4-2 shoot-out win over Jordan back in September. Now, the fierce rivals are questioning the gender identification of one of the Iranian players. The football governing body said that the goalkeeper was a man posing as a woman.

Refuting the claims, Koudaei, as quoted by the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, said, "I am a woman. This is bullying from Jordan. I will sue the Jordan FA." Zohreh helped the team to register a stunning win by blocking two goal attempts by the Jordanian team resulting in Iran's qualification.

The president of the Jordan FA Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein tweeted on Sunday (November 14), urging the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to "please wake up".

In a letter dated November 5, the Jordan FA cast doubts over the "eligibility of a participating player". The letter also alleged that the Iranian women's team "has a history with gender and doping issues" and demanded a probe.

He requested a "gender verification check" on the Iranian player in question. He suggested that Iran's goalkeeper during the match was a man posing as a woman.

No relevance to previous tweets but it's a very serious issue if true. Please wake up @theafcdotcom pic.twitter.com/egk678CXCX — Ali Al Hussein (@AliBinAlHussein) November 13, 2021

On the other hand, Iran's team's selector Maryam Irandoost dismissed the allegations. He told sports news site Varzesh3, "The medical staff have carefully examined each player on the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems in this regard, and so I tell all fans not to worry. We will provide any documentation that the Asian Confederation of Football wishes without wasting time."

Irandoost also said, "These allegations are just an excuse not to accept the defeat against the Iranian women's national team. The Jordanian team considered themselves the big favourite to qualify... and when they lost... it was natural to seek relief under false pretences and to escape responsibility for this failure."