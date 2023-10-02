Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live: India start with two bronze medals in roller skating; Tejaswin Shanker in action
Story highlights
Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live: India have started on a positive note on Day 9 of the Asian Games as they clinched double bronze in roller skating with eyes also on table tennis and kabaddi teams. The likes of Tejaswin Shanker, Santhosh Kumar, and Yashas Palaksha will also be in action when they take center stage.
Indian athlete Vithya Ramraj tied with PT Usha's 39-year-old national record as she qualified for the final of women's 400 m hurdles at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.
Tejaswin Shanker – M Decathlon 100m - 06:30 IST
Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh - M High Jump Qualifying A & B- 06:40 IST
Tejaswin Shanker – M Decathlon Long Jump – 07:00 IST
Krishan Kumar, Muhammed Afsal - M 800m Round 1 – 07:17 IST
Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha - M 400m Hurdles Round 1 – 07:45 IST
Tejaswin Shanker – M Decathlon Shot Put - 08:05 IST
Vithya Ramaraj , Sinchal Kaveramma - W 400m Hurdles Round 1 - 8:10 IST
🥉 BACK TO BACK BRONZE GLORY 🇮🇳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 2, 2023
What a start to the day! ☀️
🇮🇳's Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram have rolled their way to BRONZE in the Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay, clocking an incredible time of 4:10.128! 🤩
🛼 Let's give them a roaring applause for their… pic.twitter.com/WkLDxvKvTS
The India skating contingent captured its first medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou as the women's speed skating 3000 m relay team consisting of Heeral Sadhu, Kartika Jagadeeswaran and Aarathy Kasturi Raj secured a bronze medal.
India had back-to-back bronze medals in sport as the men's speed skating 3000 m relay team secured the third position in the final as well. The team consisted of Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram.
Hello and warm welcome to Day 9 of the Asian Games as India look for another medals galore with eyes on top guns in Table Tennis, Decathlon in action.