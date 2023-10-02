Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live: India start with two bronze medals in roller skating; Tejaswin Shanker in action

The India skating contingent captured its first medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou as the women's speed skating 3000 m relay team consisting of Heeral Sadhu, Kartika Jagadeeswaran and Aarathy Kasturi Raj secured a bronze medal.

India had back-to-back bronze medals in sport as the men's speed skating 3000 m relay team secured the third position in the final as well. The team consisted of Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram.