Gujarat Titans (GT) squad in IPL Auction 2023: full players list, captain, key players, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, Indian-Foreign Players, all you need to know

Hardik Pandya’s team will once again feature in Gujarat Titans along side 18 players from the roster from last season. Meanwhile, six players have been released from the team that was founded in 2021. Pandya, the skipper, picked up from where he left in the Tata IPL, producing a memorable all-round performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Pandya’s heroic finish in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England (63 off 33 balls) provided a much-needed boost to the team’s total, but the result did not go India’s way.