Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Full Player List, Complete Squad, Indian and foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders
Story highlights
Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Gujarat will enter the IPL auction with a budget of INR 19.25 crore. They may purchase a maximum of seven cricketers, only three of whom may be foreign players. Prior to the season's auctions, they released Jason Roy, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, and Varun Aaron and traded Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson to the Kolkata Knight Riders.
GT released players: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron
Here is the list under various categories ahead of the IPL Auction 2023.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
GT Retain Player - 18
GT Overseas Retain Player - 5
GT Total Money Spent - 75.75 Cr
GT Remaining Purse - 19.25 Cr
GT Available Slots - 7
GT Overseas Available Slots - 3
Hardik Pandya’s team will once again feature in Gujarat Titans along side 18 players from the roster from last season. Meanwhile, six players have been released from the team that was founded in 2021. Pandya, the skipper, picked up from where he left in the Tata IPL, producing a memorable all-round performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Pandya’s heroic finish in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England (63 off 33 balls) provided a much-needed boost to the team’s total, but the result did not go India’s way.
Founded in 2021, the Gujarat Titans, who won their first championship in the 2022 season, are the current IPL champions. Gujarat Titans' home field is Motera's Narendra Modi Stadium. IPL auction is set to take place at 2:30PM in Kochi.
Gujarat Titans will need an overseas pace bowler such as Alzarri Joseph. Additionally, an overseas batter as Matthew Wade has not been up to the mark in the IPL. An Indian pace bowler can be of good use for backup.
Gujarat Titans need an all-rounder as Pandya’s backup and need to get a good middle-order batsman. Another thing is to find a new opening partner for Shubman Gill, plus a wicket-keeper.