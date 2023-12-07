Gujarat Giants WPL Auction 2024: GG Full squad Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, Wicket keeper, Remaining Purse
Gujarat Giants WPL Auction 2024: The commencement of the auction for the second edition of the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) is scheduled for Saturday (Dec 9) in Mumbai. The WPL 2024 tournament is anticipated to kick off in either February or March of the upcoming year.
A total of 165 players will be up for bidding in the player auction for the second instalment of the tournament. The five franchises—Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, and Royal Challengers Bangalore—have a total of 30 slots, with nine designated for overseas players. 04 Indian players and 61 overseas players will take part in the Women's Premier League 2024 auction on Saturday.
The Gujarat Giants are at the forefront, reserving the highest sum for the auction, totaling approximately $715,000 (INR 5.95 crore) for securing the services of 10 players, which includes three international players.
Gujarat Giants (GG): Full squad
Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu
Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris*
Captain: Beth Mooney
All rounders: Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh
Gardner, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia
Wareham, Harleen Deol, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth, Mansi
Joshi, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar
Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney, Sushma Verma
Bowlers: Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam
Shakil
Overseas Players: Beth Mooney, Kim Garth, Georgia
Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh
Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt
Gujarat Giants (GG): Remaining purse
Remaining amount: INR 5.95 crore
WPL 2024: Auction live-streaming details
WPL 2024: When is the Women’s Premier League auction 2024?- Date
The Women’s Premier League auction 2024 will begin on Saturday (Dec 9).
WPL 2024: When Women’s Premier League auction will start?- Time
The Women’s Premier League auction 2024 might start around 2:30 pm IST, based on last year’s edition. The exact time of the auction is yet to be announced.
WPL 2024: Where to watch live-streaming of Women’s Premier League auction?
The WPL Auction 2024 may be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
WPL 2024: Where to watch the live telecast of the Women’s Premier League auction?
The WPL Auction 2024 may be live telecasted on Sports 18 Network channels.
