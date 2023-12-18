GT IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Check Gujarat Titans batters, bowlers, captain, wicketkeeper and remaining purse

GT IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Gujarat Titans, the winner of IPL 2022, will be one of the teams featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction. GT is a relatively new team which entered the IPL arena in 2022.

Gujarat Titans retained 18 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. However, they have seven slots to fill and a remaining purse of ₹23.15 crore. Out of the seven slots, they have two reserved for overseas players.

Moreover, GT has already spent ₹76.85 crore in retaining their 18 players. They have also released eight players ahead of the IPL Auction 2024. Shubman Gill will replace Hardik Pandya as the captain of Gujarat Titans for IPL 2024, likely to begin on March 22.

Here's everything you need to know about GT's IPL Squad.

GT IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates

Here's the full list of players retained by GT:

(Auction hasn't started yet)

GT IPL 2024 Auction Retained Players

Here's the full list of players retained by GT:

Abhinav Sadarangani, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

GT IPL 2024 Auction Released Players

Here's the full list of players released by GT in IPL 2024:

Yash Dayal

KS Bharat

Shivam Mavi

Urvil Patel

Pradeep Sangwan

Odean Smith

Alzarri Joseph

Dasun Shanaka

Hardik Pandya (Traded to MI)