Doha, Qatar

Lando Norris said Max Verstappen should be a comedian when he responded on Thursday to the newly-crowned four-time champion's claim that he would have won the title more easily if he was driving for McLaren. The Red Bull driver made the comment after cruising to fifth place at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last weekend to seal his fourth drivers' title triumph.

Advertisment

"Yes, even earlier," Verstappen said when asked about such a scenario. "So I'd have been further ahead."

ALSO READ: NFL 2024/25: Detroit Lions survive Chicago Bears comeback to make it 10 wins in a row

When it was put to Norris, the McLaren driver smiled.

Advertisment

"He should start doing comedy or something," said Norris. "He can say whatever he wants… Of course, I completely disagree, as I would. He's good, but it's not true."

Verstappen had also suggested he won his fourth title in a year when he did not have the fastest car for at least 70 per cent of the season.

His comments were clearly intended to irritate his friend and rival Norris whose title dream ended in Las Vegas.

Advertisment

But this weekend he and McLaren hope to move closer to winning their first constructors' championship in 26 years –- perhaps with some help from Mercedes who reeled off a rare one-two in Las Vegas where George Russell won ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

"Mercedes were very quick here last year so they're definitely favourites coming into this weekend," said Norris. "Red Bull were good, we were good, as well, so I'm expecting a good battle.

"I'm hoping it probably favours us a little bit more than Ferrari, but Ferrari fixed a lot of the woes that they were struggling with last year so really I've no idea, but when you look at things, Ferrari and Mercedes seem to be a better flow at the moment."

McLaren, on 608 points, lead Ferrari on 584 by 24 points with two Grands Prix, including a sprint this weekend, remaining.

After a fractious exchange with his Ferrari team, Charles Leclerc said he and team-mate Carlos Sainz, who is leaving to be replaced by Hamilton next year, had settled their differences.

The pair swapped positions several times in Las Vegas following team orders that left Leclerc disgruntled.

On Thursday he said: "I don't want to go back to what happened in Vegas... In the last two races of the season, we need to do absolutely everything in order to win that constructors' championship. That's all that matters.

"Whatever happened in Vegas, we discussed it and we are all good -- which is the most important thing. I have no doubts about it because we've always had a really good relationship.

"It's very clear for both of us that we just want to win the constructors' and it's by working as a team that we'll achieve that. I'm sure there won't be any problems with it," Leclerc added.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.