Football legend Pele’s funeral live updates: Vila Belmiro Stadium to host funeral on Monday and Tuesday
Football legend Pele died on December 29, triggering a massive outpour of emotions on social media. He breathed his last at the Albert Einstein Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was receiving treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The doctors said he died as a result of multiple organ failures. Pele’s funeral is being held on January 2 and 3, and his mortal remains will be buried on January 3 on the ninth floor of a vertical cemetery overlooking the Santos football pitch in his beloved home city.
Follow Pele's funeral live updates here:
Pele's coffin is currently at Vila Belmiro Stadium, which will be visited by hundreds of thousands of fans on Monday. It will be kept there for the next 24 hours. His coffin will be carried through a Santos suburb on Tuesday, where his 100-year-old mother Dona Celeste still lives.