Football legend Pele’s funeral live updates: Vila Belmiro Stadium to host funeral on Monday and Tuesday

Football legend Pele died on December 29, triggering a massive outpour of emotions on social media. He breathed his last at the Albert Einstein Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was receiving treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The doctors said he died as a result of multiple organ failures. Pele’s funeral is being held on January 2 and 3, and his mortal remains will be buried on January 3 on the ninth floor of a vertical cemetery overlooking the Santos football pitch in his beloved home city.