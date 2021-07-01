Football: Barcelona star Lionel Messi becomes a free agent

Lionel Messi has become a free agent as his contract with his club, Barcelona, has expired. The Argentine, who is currently representing his country in Copa America, is free to choose any club.

ALSO READ: Euro 2020: Unai Simon 'tortured' by error but appreciates team mates' solidarity

However, Barcelona remains confident of agreeing on a new contract with the star footballer.

According to ESPN, sources have told that Barca are in the process of squaring the numbers with La Liga and the tax office to ensure there are no problems moving forward.

The Argentine has been linked to several clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain. However, Barcelona's new president Joan Laporta was confident that Messi would stay with the club.

After the catastrophic loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last year, Lionel Messi had expressed his desire to leave the club. However, the club was able to keep the Argentine striker for one more season.

Recently, Lionel Messi went past Javier Mascherano's tally to become the most-capped player for his country. Lionel Messi achieved this feat against Bolivia during the Copa America match. The 34-year-old added an extra charm to his special night as he scored a brace in a 4-1 win over Bolivia.

The Argentine has now scored 75 goals for his country in his 148th appearance in white and blue colours.

"I've been lucky enough to win everything at club level and individual level and it would be lovely also to win something with the national side,” the 34-year-old said on the eve of this year’s Copa. “That’s my dream.”

Lionel Messi's club, Barcelona, also took to Twitter to congratulate La Pulga for his achievement.

"A true legend, Leo! Congratulations", they tweeted.