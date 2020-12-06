First ODI between South Africa and England abandoned due to COVID-19 pandemic

The first ODI between South Africa and England in Paarl has been abandoned due to COVID-19 pandemic. This news comes after two members of the hotel staff (where both squads are staying) tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, an update had to come from the ground that the match has gotten delayed. An official press release from the English Cricket Board said: "The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have agreed to delay the start time for today’s One-Day International match, which is due to take place in Paarl. The England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening, after two members of the hotel staff testing positive for COVID-19. Whilst the ECB awaits ratification of those test results the decision has been taken to delay the start of today’s ODI match."

However, as a precautionary step, the match has been called off leaving the rest of the Tour hanging.

The match was supposed to be held in Newlands, Cape Town. But it was postponed and the venue shifted and is being held in Paarl. The postponement took place after an unnamed South African player tested positive for the virus. 24 hours later, the results of the entire Protea contingent - who all were made to undergo tests - turned out to be negative. The series seemed to be back on track.