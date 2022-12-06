FIFA World Cup Live updates: Morocco vs Spain and Portugal vs Switzerland 

On December 6, the final two round of 16 games are slated to take place. At the Education City Stadium, Morocco will play Spain in the opening match, and Portugal will play Switzerland later in the evening. After suffering a shocking loss to Japan in their final group match, Spain finished the round 1 stage with second place in Group E. Morocco, who defeated Canada 2-1 last week, will try to extend their winning streak despite having one of the best teams in the competition. Portugal and Switzerland, who had drastically different results in their last group matches, will compete for a spot in the quarterfinals in the second match today. The first match starts at 20:30 IST and 19:00 GST, and the second match starts at 00:30 IST (Wednesday) and 23:00 GST.