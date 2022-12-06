FIFA World Cup Live updates: Morocco vs Spain and Portugal vs Switzerland
On December 6, the final two round of 16 games are slated to take place. At the Education City Stadium, Morocco will play Spain in the opening match, and Portugal will play Switzerland later in the evening. After suffering a shocking loss to Japan in their final group match, Spain finished the round 1 stage with second place in Group E. Morocco, who defeated Canada 2-1 last week, will try to extend their winning streak despite having one of the best teams in the competition. Portugal and Switzerland, who had drastically different results in their last group matches, will compete for a spot in the quarterfinals in the second match today. The first match starts at 20:30 IST and 19:00 GST, and the second match starts at 00:30 IST (Wednesday) and 23:00 GST.
Follow FIFA World Cup 2022 live updates here:
Morocco: Bono, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Sahiri, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
Spain: Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba, Pedri, Busquets, Gavi, Torres, Morata, Olmo
Morocco vs Spain match will kick-off on 6 December at 8:30 pm IST and 7:00 pm GST at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.
Spain will need to significantly perform better than their last performance, which saw them lose to Japan. During the first 45 minutes of the match, La Roja displayed a masterclass in passing, but in the second half, the team made defensive errors that led to two goals being conceded in six minutes. They barely managed to stay in the competition because of a better goal differential than Germany.
Walid Regragui's team has been extremely impressive, playing with a level of energy that can hurt any team. They have a team full of footballers who play in Europe's top leagues and combine skill with physical ability, so La Roja will face a real challenge. Spain is a team with which it is difficult to predict the outcome. In their first game, they defeated Costa Rica 7-0, but in their last game, they were defeated by Japan. Goals should be expected in this game between two excellent attacking teams, so opposing a clean sheet makes sense.