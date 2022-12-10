FIFA World Cup Live updates: Morocco vs Portugal and France vs England
Story highlights
As FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar enters its final stage, only four top teams are supposed to fight in the Semi-finals after the Quarter-final stage is over today. Argentina and Croatia have already made it to the Semi-Finals, now two teams out of Portugal vs Morocco and England vs France will be reaching the semi-finals tonight. The first match will be played between Portugal and Morocco at 20:30 IST and 19:00 GST. Here, Morocco will look forward to continuing its winning spree and knocking Portugal out of the tournament. The best match of the day is reserved for the last, as England and France lock horns at 00:30 IST (Sunday) and 23:00 GST on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Follow Live updates here:
The final match of the quarterfinal stage will see England lock horns with France. Dubbed two of the most talented teams at the World Cup, the winner not only secures a place in the last four but also receives bragging rights. France, the defending champions will be coming into the contest on the back of a thumping 3-1 victory over Poland. Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the match but it was their talisman Kylian Mbappe that secured all the plaudits. Mbappe through his playmaking and deadly finishing skills managed to bag two goals and lead the golden boot race. As for England, the Euro 2020 runner-ups will be sky-high in confidence after brushing aside a tough competitor in Senegal with relative ease. The African champions were beaten 3-0 as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka found themselves on the scoresheet.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is back in action this weekend with a series of quarterfinal games. On Saturday at the Al Thumama Stadium, Morocco plays against Fernando Santos' excellent Portugal team in a key knockout match. With a victory over Spain, Morocco has been impressive at the FIFA World Cup. Morocco managed to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the competition thus far. The North African giants are now in the best shape and have a chance to make history this year. Portugal, on the other hand, have also established themselves as clear favourites in FIFA World Cup 2022. The Selecao is hoping to repeat their amazing 6-1 victory over Switzerland against Morocco in this weekend's contest
Portugal is in terrific shape going into this game and has some fantastic players at their disposal. Goncalo Ramos will captain the team after scoring an incredible hat-trick against Switzerland. To have a chance in this match, Morocco will need to play as well as they did against Spain. However, Portugal has the advantage this weekend and is the superior squad on paper.
Prediction: Portugal to win the match with a 3-1 lead
Due to the fact that both England and France have excelled throughout the competition and haven't really displayed many faults, this World Cup quarterfinal may be the most difficult to predict. Naturally, the main issue is how England's defence will handle Kylian Mbappe's offence, but the same could be said about France's defence and how they will handle players like Harry Kane and Phil Foden.
Prediction: England 2-2 France, and England to win the match on penalties.
The two teams have encountered each other twice in the FIFA World Cup, and each team has scored 1 victory. Last time they played together was in 2018 FIFA group stage match. Tonight, both teams will be looking forward to securing a comfortable lead in the head-to-head clash table.
Morocco possible starting lineup:
Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
Portugal possible starting lineup:
Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; B. Silva, Carvalho, Otavio; Fernandes, Ramos, Felix
