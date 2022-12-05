FIFA World Cup Live, Japan vs Croatia and Brazil vs South Korea: Japan gears up to halt Croatia's winning spree
Story highlights
FIFA World Cup Live: This is the fifth match of the FIFA World Cup round of 16. So far, four teams have already made it to the quarter-finals. Now, Japan and Croatia are clashing for a spot in Quarter finals. Japan is in its best form at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the blue samurais defeated Germany and threw them out of the world cup. They also defeated Spain bringing them down to the second spot in the group. Croatia too is on a winning spree, as they have been undefeated since the tournament began.The fierce competition between these two teams is quite interesting. Japan and Croatia each won one match, while the other ended in a tie.
One of the World Cup's most interesting stories thus far has been Japan. Placed in the same group as Spain and Germany, not only did Japan survive, but also thrive. They defeated these two international football giants by the same margin and in the same way, trailing in the first half before launching an incredible comeback to win 2-1.
Surprisingly, defensive strategies have worked for Croatia. The draw after 90 minutes feels like good value because Croatia would probably be happy to keep Japan scoreless in this match. The 2018 runners-up are unbeaten in their last nine games, having won six and drawn three. Their last defeat came in June when Austria defeated them by 3-0.
In the group stage, Japan defeated Germany and Spain to place second overall in 2018. In Group F, Croatia came in second place to Morocco. The winner will play either Brazil or South Korea in the quarterfinals on Friday 23:00 GST, 00:30 IST (Saturday).
Japan: Gonda, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Taniguchi, Ito, Morita, Tanaka, Doan, Asana, Maeda, Kamada
Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brazovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic