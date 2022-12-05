FIFA World Cup Live, Japan vs Croatia and Brazil vs South Korea: Japan gears up to halt Croatia's winning spree

FIFA World Cup Live: This is the fifth match of the FIFA World Cup round of 16. So far, four teams have already made it to the quarter-finals. Now, Japan and Croatia are clashing for a spot in Quarter finals. Japan is in its best form at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the blue samurais defeated Germany and threw them out of the world cup. They also defeated Spain bringing them down to the second spot in the group. Croatia too is on a winning spree, as they have been undefeated since the tournament began.The fierce competition between these two teams is quite interesting. Japan and Croatia each won one match, while the other ended in a tie.