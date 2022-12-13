FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals live updates: Second journalist dies in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals live updates: There are only four games left in the FIFA World Cup 2022 before the massive soccer tournament in Qatar is over. France, Argentina, Croatia, Morocco, and Croatia have advanced past the quarterfinal round last week. While Croatia defeated five-time winners Brazil 4-2 on penalties, Morocco defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 to become the first African nation to go to the World Cup quarterfinals. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, defeated the Netherlands after extra time and winning on penalties. While, France defeated England 2-1 to reach the semi-finals.