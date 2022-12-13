FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals live updates: Second journalist dies in Qatar
Story highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals live updates: There are only four games left in the FIFA World Cup 2022 before the massive soccer tournament in Qatar is over. France, Argentina, Croatia, Morocco, and Croatia have advanced past the quarterfinal round last week. While Croatia defeated five-time winners Brazil 4-2 on penalties, Morocco defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 to become the first African nation to go to the World Cup quarterfinals. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, defeated the Netherlands after extra time and winning on penalties. While, France defeated England 2-1 to reach the semi-finals.
Follow the FIFA World Cup 2022 live updates here:
Another journalist has reportedly died in Qatar while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup, following Grant Wahl's untimely death. According to the Gulf Times Qatar, photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam of Al Kass TV reportedly "died abruptly."
The Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said "everyone wants to win the tournament, but most people do not succeed in doing so". This message comes as Portugal was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup. After his country's exit from FIFA, Cristiano Ronaldo posted an emotional message on Instagram.
Argentina knows very well that this may be Messi's final World Cup, and they would like to see him win the one trophy still missing from the football magician's trophy case.