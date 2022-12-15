FIFA World Cup 2022 FINAL, Argentina vs France News updates: Riots break out in France
Argentina will face France in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium. La Albiceleste, led by talismanic forward Lionel Messi, advanced to the final after defeating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Morocco failed to overcome the massive French challenge in the other match of the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, and now France will be looking forward to defending the title in the grand finale. The match will be played on December 18 at 8:30 PM IST.
The sports world was stunned into silence last Friday when prominent football journalist Grand Wahl fell ill in the media box and was declared dead after being taken to the hospital. A rare heart condition called Aneurysm is being blamed for the death of the star journalist. A ruptured aortic aneurysm, also known as a "silent killer," is a deadly medical condition. An aortic aneurysm is a "balloon-like bulge that occurs in the aorta, the main artery carrying oxygen-rich blood to your body," according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI).
According to reports, Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, could return to Qatar for the final after returning to full training with Real Madrid. Benzema was named for Deschamps' World Cup squad before being ruled out due to a thigh injury suffered during training on the eve of the tournament.
Riots erupted in Lyon on Wednesday night after Morocco was defeated by France in the World Cup semi-final. Due to more than four decades of French colonial dominance of the North African country from 1912 until its independence in 1956, there is a history of animosity between the French and Moroccans.