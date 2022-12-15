FIFA World Cup 2022 FINAL, Argentina vs France News updates: Riots break out in France

The sports world was stunned into silence last Friday when prominent football journalist Grand Wahl fell ill in the media box and was declared dead after being taken to the hospital. A rare heart condition called Aneurysm is being blamed for the death of the star journalist. A ruptured aortic aneurysm, also known as a "silent killer," is a deadly medical condition. An aortic aneurysm is a "balloon-like bulge that occurs in the aorta, the main artery carrying oxygen-rich blood to your body," according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI).

