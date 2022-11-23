FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming Day 4: When and where to watch Morocco vs Croatia?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 edition is underway and producing enthralling action for football fans across the globe. On Tuesday (November 22), i.e. the third day of the competition, Lionel Messi-led Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia, 1-2, in their opening clash whereas defending champions France went past Australia 4-1 in their first game in the ongoing edition. The action continues on Wednesday (November 23) with plenty of games in store. In the first game of the day, Morocco will face last edition's runners-up Croatia.

For Croatia to go all the way, they will need a strong start. While they did manage a second-spot finish in 2018 edition, Croatia isn't being considered as one of the top contenders. This might just work in their favour, just like it did in 2018 in Russia. They had a smooth qualification to the mega event and even topped the Nations League group, ahead of France, and, hence, will start as favourites.

“Definitely, what we’ve been through in 2018 in Russia is unforgettable and indelible in my mind. Others can continue speaking about it but we need to put it aside and focus on what’s ahead,” Modric told a news conference. “Many players at the 2018 World Cup in Russia are not here, we have new players, new quality young players with fresh blood and energy. This is a new tournament and we have to look at it that way," he added.

When is the Morocco vs Croatia match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, from Group F, will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The clash will kickoff at 15:30 PM IST on Wednesday (November 23).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?