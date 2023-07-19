FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 tickets online: Everything you need to know about buying tickets online and price

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 tickets online: The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 might become one of the most attended tournaments in the history of women's sports. As Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the quadrennial event, the tournament tickets have split across venues in both countries. The tickets have been selling since October 2022. While some games are already full, others are running low on tickets.

Here's how to grab your ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches.

How to buy tickets for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

The authorised tickets for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 are available on the official ticketing portal of FIFA. Fans must create a FIFA ticketing account to buy tickets for the event. After making the account, the steps to buying FIFA tickets are simple. One has to select the resident country and the match they wish to attend and pay online. FIFA has made all the tickets live, and they will remain up for grabs until sold out.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ticket prices

The ticket prices start from $15 for adults and $8 for children sitting in sections with obstructed views. The best ones are the Category One tickets. Their price starts from $40 for adults and goes up to $120 for the final. Tickets are also available via resale. FIFA has capped prices at 110 per cent of the original ticket value to keep a low cost for the fans.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 tickets sold so far

FIFA President Gianni Infantino mentioned they have sold 1,032,884 tickets as of June 9. The figures are increasing as the tournament gets closer. In 2015, the Women's World Cup set a record of selling 1.35 million tickets in Canada.

FIFA has shifted the Matildas' opening match against the Republic of Ireland to Stadium Australia due to the sheer demand for tickets.

According to FIFA, the following matches have low availability of tickets.

New Zealand vs Norway (July 20)

Nigeria vs Canada (July 21)

Zambia vs Japan (July 22)

USA vs Vietnam (July 22)

France vs Jamaica (July 23)

Germany vs Morocco (July 24)

Brazil vs Panama (July 24)

New Zealand vs Philippines (July 25)

Australia vs Nigeria (July 27)

USA vs Netherlands (July 27)

England vs Denmark (July 28)

China vs Haiti (July 28)

France vs Brazil (July 29)

Germany vs Colombia (July 30)

Korea Republic vs Morocco (July 30)

Switzerland vs New Zealand (July 30)

Jamaica vs Brazil (August 2)

Morocco vs Colombia (August 3)

Round of 16: 1E vs 2G (August 6)

Round of 16: 1G vs 2E (August 6)

Round of 16: 1B vs 2D (August 7)

Round of 16: 1D vs 2B (August 7)

Round of 16: 1F vs 2H (August 8)

Round of 16: 1H vs 2F (August 8)

Quarter-final #1 (August 11)

Quarter-final #3 (August 12)

Quarter-final #4 (August 12)

Semi-final #1 (August 15)

Semi-final #2 (August 16)

Third-place match (August 19)