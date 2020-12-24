FIFA Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19

FIFA has decided to cancel their Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups that was scheduled to be played next year due to coronavirus pandemic.

These World Cups will now be staged in 2023, with Indonesia still hosting the U20s and Peru the U17s.

FIFA says “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel.”

The governing body added, “it became clear that the global situation has failed to normalize to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, including the feasibility of the relevant qualification pathways.”

Earlier, UEFA had decided to cancel this year's Euros and postponed it to 2021. Coronavirus pandemic has been the reason for many cancellations in the sporting fraternity.