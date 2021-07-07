Euro 2020, Semifinals 2, Live Streaming: When and where to watch England vs Denmark?

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jul 07, 2021, 09:14 PM(IST)

England's forward Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium Photograph:( AFP )

England are set to take on Denmark in the second semifinals of the Euro 2020 at Wembley on Wednesday. Since Southgate was appointed as England coach, he has turned around the fate of the three lions. England have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and the Nations League under the 50-year-old. The Danish side, on the other hand, will be looking to win it for  Christian Eriksen, who collapsed in the tournament opener after suffering a cardiac arrest. England will be paying tribute to Christian Eriksen before the game after the Danish playmaker survived a cardiac arrest in their group opener last month and Harry Kane said his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate always had a place in his heart.

Where will the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?

The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played at the Wembley Stadium in England.

When will the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?

The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played on Thursday, July 8.

What time will the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match begin?

The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match?

The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match?

The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

