Euro 2020: Boris Johnson under pressure after calls of emergency bank holiday if England win

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under immense pressure over the calls of one-day off if England wins the Euro 2020 after beating Italy in the highly anticipated finals at Wembley on Sunday.

During Johnson's visit to energy company Bulb, he was asked if the country would witness a bank holiday should England lift the coveted trophy to which he replied: "I think that would be tempting fate; let's see what happens."

Over 100,000 England supporters have signed a petition to have the Monday off (if they win the Euros) ever since Three Lions won the semifinals against Denmark on Wednesday.

The petition that was hosted on the Parliament website read: "Sunday 8 pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event - knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this.

"Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a bank holiday would be a perfect time to do this.

"Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues."

The Prime Minister's office said that they will set out celebrations such as a victory parade for the England team if they go on to win the final.

Johnson's official spokesman said: "I don't want to pre-empt the outcome of Sunday's match. Clearly, we want England to go all the way and win the final, and then we will set out our plans in due course.

"We will hopefully, when England go on to win, then go on to set out our plans."