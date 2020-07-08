England vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Early lunch takes as wet outfield delays toss

England vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score and updates: Stokes and Holder face-off as cricket returns Photograph: AFP
Jul 08, 2020, 04.45 PM
So both the captains have decided on an early lunch at 12:30. In Indian Standard Time, that is 5:00 PM. Good news is that there is no rain in Southampton, at the moment. However, the covers are firmly on. Supersoppers still working on.
Jul 08, 2020, 04.26 PM
Good news is that rain has stopped but the bad news is the covers are still on. The umpires and the supersoppers are out their on the field. We should have a big update soon.
Jul 08, 2020, 03.43 PM
Again some bad news. Covers are back on and looks like we are in for a good amount of delay.
Jul 08, 2020, 03.39 PM
Good news! Main covers are coming off at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Update on the toss soon.
Jul 08, 2020, 03.35 PM
Not the best of sight but all we can do is be optimistic. Reckon the captain winning the toss will opt to bowl first.
Jul 08, 2020, 03.24 PM
The umpires are out inspecting with their umbrellas. There is slight drizzle going on at the Ageas Bowl but nothing too worrying. If the dark sky clears up a bit, we will move towards the toss immediately. Keep your fingers crossed, folks!
Jul 08, 2020, 02.59 PM
It is pretty dark in Southampton and the main cover has been put back on. While both the teams continue to warm-up, the toss has been delayed!
Jul 08, 2020, 02.23 PM
While the playing XIs are yet to be released, there are reports that Ben Stokes-led England will move to Mark Wood for his extra pace while dropping the veteran Stuart Broad in the process. A pace attack of James Anderson-Mark Wood-Jofra Archer could be the starting troika for the hosts.
Jul 08, 2020, 01.56 PM
The weather forecast isn't too great in Southampton with frequent rain interruptions expected during the course of the Test match at the Ageas Bowl. While the match is unlikely to be washed out, players and fans could be left frustrated with regular showers.
It’s not as bad as it looks 🤞😂— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 8, 2020
Good morning from the Ageas Bowl! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/m64Q5uxpT3