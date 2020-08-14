England confirms Australia white-ball series - check full schedule

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced that The Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford will host England Men’s white-ball international matches behind closed doors later this summer against Australia.

The Australian squad will arrive into the UK on 24 August, travelling to Derbyshire’s The Incora County Ground before transferring to The Ageas Bowl after England’s third Test match against Pakistan on 27 August.

Australia will play a 50-over intra-squad practice game and three T20 practice matches before the start of the three-match T20I series against England commencing on 4 September at The Ageas Bowl. The Southampton venue will host all three T20I including matches on Sunday 6 September and Tuesday 8 September.

The three Royal London Internationals will take place at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday 11 September, Sunday 13 September and the final match of the tour on Wednesday 16 September. The three ODIs will form part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

England vs Australia - T20I series: Schedule

1st T20I: Friday 4 September at The Ageas Bowl (6.00pm start)

2nd T20I v Australia: Sunday 6 September The Ageas Bowl (2.00pm start)

3rd T20O v Australia: Tuesday 8 September The Ageas Bowl (6.00pm start)

England vs Australia - ODI Series: Schedule

1st ODI: Friday 11 September at Emirates Old Trafford (1.00pm start)

2nd ODI: Sunday 13 September at Emirates Old Trafford (1.00pm start)

3rd ODI: Wednesday 16 September at Emirates Old Trafford (1.00pm start)

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: “We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of Cricket Australia for their efforts in getting this tour underway. Their co-operation to ensure these matches are staged is crucial to cricket in this country. It will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as we work through the challenges in front of us.

“The rivalry between England and Australia is the pinnacle of sporting competition. The Vitality IT20s and the Royal London Series will be thrilling contests and a perfect way to culminate the men’s international season in this extraordinary summer.

“I want to congratulate my colleagues at the ECB and the various bio-secure venues working tirelessly in unprecedented circumstances, as we work to ensure that all England men’s international fixtures are fulfilled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In total, 18 international fixtures including six Test matches, six IT20s and six ODIs have been organised across two bio-secure venues, Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, which is testament to our efficient planning both from an operational and medical point of view. I’m very proud of what our game has achieved, and that cricket is seen as the standard-bearers in developing bio-secure sporting events to the highest of standards.”

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hockley, added: “We are very excited to be heading to England and to get back into the international fray. We congratulate the ECB on leading the resumption of the game in a way that places the health and safety of players and staff at its core.

“We would also like to thank the Australian Government for granting travel exemptions for the Australian men’s team, as well as all those who have worked tirelessly to put together a plan that allows for the tour to progress in a bio-secure way.”