ENG vs WI 2nd Test: Day 3 called off due to rain

ENG vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Rain gods likely to play spoilsport Photograph: AFP
Jul 18, 2020, 08.54 PM
So it is official now. Day 3 has been called off without a ball being bowled.
Jul 18, 2020, 08.02 PM
It's still the same at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Raining and spoiling England's chances of equalising the series. No new update from the ground.
Jul 18, 2020, 04.40 PM
Rain is still pelting down in Manchester with covers firmly on. It will be massively surprising if we get to see any play today.
Jul 18, 2020, 03.28 PM
It is official. We have a delayed start with covers still intact on the pitch. It is really dark in Manchester and we wonder whether there will be any play today. West Indies camp will be happy though.
Jul 18, 2020, 02.56 PM
England clearly have an edge in this match given the massive lead they have at the moment. England posted 4699 (dec) whereas West Indies ended the day at 32/1, trailing by 437 runs.