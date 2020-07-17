ENG vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates: Stokes-Sibley slam century as England ride on top

ENG vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates Photograph: AFP
Jul 17, 2020, 06.36 PM
West Indies bowlers looked tired. Sibley and Stokes have suck life out of the bowlers. And with no spinner in the side apart from Roston Chase, the pacers have bowled some real long spells. England 283/3.
Jul 17, 2020, 06.19 PM
What a player! This maybe his longest innings in terms of deliveries faced but boy he has taken West Indies bowlers with ease. Gritty century by the vice-captain as England ride on top.
Jul 17, 2020, 05.34 PM
Ben Stokes would be looking to get that 100-run mark as soon as possible and for him, it will be a nervy Lunch session with just one run to get to that ton. Join us in a bit.
Jul 17, 2020, 05.21 PM
CENTURY! Dom Sibley pokes it straight down the ground to pick up three runs and that completes his 2nd Test century. This came in 312 deliveries making it the fifth slowest Test ton by an Englishman.
Jul 17, 2020, 05.04 PM
Ben Stokes has entered the nervous 90s and is getting closer and closer to his ton. Whereas Dom Sibley is at 98. Who gets there first?
Jul 17, 2020, 04.43 PM
Ben Stokes has touched the 80-run mark whereas Dom Sibley is batting at 90. Can both the batsmen reach their respective century. West Indies bowlers are still struggling with their line and lengths with the new ball.
Jul 17, 2020, 04.23 PM
West Indies pacers have bowled some good lines but have mostly struggled to keep up the consistency. The second new ball has been taken by Jason Holder and it will be Windies skipper who is starting the spell. England 224/3.
Jul 17, 2020, 04.05 PM
The old ball is still moving around and West Indies bowlers have somewhat found a good line and length. However, both Stokes and Sibley looked unmoved by the floaters and continue to pick up runs. England 217/3.
Jul 17, 2020, 03.30 PM
Dom Sibley (86*) and Ben Stokes (59*) are out there in the middle for England as Day 2 of the second Test begins! Shannon Gabriel to start for West Indies. Play.
Jul 17, 2020, 03.23 PM
Good news coming in from Manchester is that we are likely to have a start on time!
Jul 17, 2020, 02.21 PM
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between England and West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester. England posted 207/3 with Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes at the crease. While West Indies bowlers struggled to find the perfect line and length to trouble the hosts but the Englishmen showed some grit and resilience to fightback on the day.