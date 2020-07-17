ENG vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates: Sibley-Stokes resume England's innings

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Jul 17, 2020, 02.19 PM (IST)

ENG vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates Photograph: AFP

Jul 17, 2020, 03.30 PM

Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes resume England's innings

Dom Sibley (86*) and Ben Stokes (59*) are out there in the middle for England as Day 2 of the second Test begins! Shannon Gabriel to start for West Indies. Play. 

Jul 17, 2020, 03.23 PM

Good news

Good news coming in from Manchester is that we are likely to have a start on time! 

Jul 17, 2020, 02.21 PM

Big day awaits for England and West Indies

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between England and West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester. England posted 207/3 with Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes at the crease. While West Indies bowlers struggled to find the perfect line and length to trouble the hosts but the Englishmen showed some grit and resilience to fightback on the day.



Jul 17, 2020 | 2nd Test - Day 2 LIVE
The Wisden Trophy, 2020
ENG
207/3
(83.1 ov)
 VS
WI
Full Scorecard →