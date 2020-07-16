ENG vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Toss delayed due to rain

ENG vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates Photograph: Others
Jul 16, 2020, 02.59 PM
While the umpires are out in the middle inspecting, the toss has been delayed due to slight drizzle.
Jul 16, 2020, 02.42 PM
At the moment, there's a light drizzle in Old Trafford in Manchester. A delayed start is likely given the current weather condition. Although it is not bad.
Jul 16, 2020, 02.29 PM
England’s Jofra Archer has been dropped from the second Test against the West Indies starting today (Thursday 16 July) at Emirates Old Trafford following a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols, the ECB said.
Read full story: https://www.wionews.com/sports/eng-vs-wi-jofra-archer-dropped-from-2nd-test-for-breaching-teams-bio-secure-protocols-313649