ENG vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Roston Chase dismisses Rory Burns just before Lunch

Jul 16, 2020, 06.01 PM
WICKET! Roston Chase gets the job done right at the stroke of Lunch. A loopy delivery which straightened up after pitching to catch Burns onto his pads. West Indies get the first wicket and that will be Lunch. Rory Burns lbw b Roston Chase 15(35). England are 29/1.
Jul 16, 2020, 05.33 PM
Shannon Gabriel looked a bit stiff in his three-over spell and has been replaced by youngster Alzarri Joseph. Jason Holder will take the ball from the other end. A steady start by the Englishmen though. England 11/0.
Jul 16, 2020, 05.13 PM
Kemar Roach is finding some movement and have found a good length straightaway. Whereas, on the contrary, Shannon Gabriel struggled in his first over and sprayed a couple of wides. Wind is pretty strong and it will be interesting to see how the English openers play the initial 10 overs.
Jul 16, 2020, 05.05 PM
Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are at the crease for England whereas Kemar Roach starts with the new ball for the Windies.
Jul 16, 2020, 04.35 PM
England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad
West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
Jul 16, 2020, 04.32 PM
West Indies skipper Jason Holder has won the toss and elected to field first.
Jul 16, 2020, 03.53 PM
The match will start at 12:30 PM local (5:00 PM IST) with one hour session before lunch at 1:30 PM local.
Jul 16, 2020, 03.33 PM
Rain has completely stopped in Manchester with the ground staff spotted on the ground going about their business. Keep your fingers crossed, folks. We should have an update on toss soon.
Jul 16, 2020, 02.59 PM
While the umpires are out in the middle inspecting, the toss has been delayed due to slight drizzle.
Jul 16, 2020, 02.42 PM
At the moment, there's a light drizzle in Old Trafford in Manchester. A delayed start is likely given the current weather condition. Although it is not bad.
Jul 16, 2020, 02.29 PM
England’s Jofra Archer has been dropped from the second Test against the West Indies starting today (Thursday 16 July) at Emirates Old Trafford following a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols, the ECB said.
Read full story: https://www.wionews.com/sports/eng-vs-wi-jofra-archer-dropped-from-2nd-test-for-breaching-teams-bio-secure-protocols-313649