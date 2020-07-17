ENG vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1 highlights: Sibley and Stokes power England to 207

So Day 1 goes to England!

With Dominic Sibley and Ben Stokes's partnership helping the hosts go pat 200, England could eye an excellent finish to the first innings making Jason Holder pay for his decision to ball first.

Both English batsmen have scored half-centuries and eye a triple-digit finish for themselves, whereas, Holder will be hoping to break the partnership, first thing in the morning.

Score at the end of Day 1:

England: 207/3 (82.0)

Ben Stokes: 59 (Runs) 159 (Balls)

Dominic Sibley: 86 (Runs) 253 (Balls)