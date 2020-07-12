ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 5, Live: West Indies- 45/3 (19 overs), need 155 runs

ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 5 Photograph: AFP
Jul 12, 2020, 06.28 PM
West Indies look steady and are trying to build a partnership after losing wickets in quick succession.
Jul 12, 2020, 05.56 PM
LUNCH
Jofra Archer has had a good first session. He has played a crucial role with bat and the ball. Archer helped England stretch their lead to 199 and scalped crucial wickets of Brathwaite and Brooks.
So far, it could be anyone's game. Even though England have the upper-hand but slow and steady innings by the Windies could draw the match or even win it.
Jul 12, 2020, 05.25 PM
WEST INDIES CRUMBLING UNDER PRESSURE!
Shai Hope b Mark Wood 9(23)
Shai Hope clean bowled by Mark Wood.
Jul 12, 2020, 04.59 PM
Archer scalps second!
Archer's 85.5mph delivery was too quick for Brooks to judge!
Shamarh Brooks lbw b Jofra Archer 0(5)
England looks in control of the game.
Jul 12, 2020, 04.55 PM
'Unsettled' Kraigg Brathwaite get bowled by English pacer Jofra Archer!
Kraigg Brathwaite b Jofra Archer 4(18)
WI: 7/1 (6 overs)
Jul 12, 2020, 04.29 PM
West Indies off to a slow start.
Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell are at the crease.
Jul 12, 2020, 04.13 PM
INNINGS BREAK:
Jofra Archer was looking in good touch but a simple catch to Dowrich and England have been bowled out for 313.
Jofra Archer c Dowrich b Gabriel 23(35)
West Indies need 200 runs to win the game.
Jul 12, 2020, 04.00 PM
Mark Wood loses his patience and was looking to cut it at the backward of point but gets a top edge giving an easy catch to Dowrich.
James Anderson on strike.
Jul 12, 2020, 03.56 PM
300 comes up for England.
Jofra Archer seems to be comfortable with the bat after striking three boundaries against the Windies.
Jul 12, 2020, 03.44 PM
England is off to a slow start and will be aiming to set a decent target for the visiting team.
