ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Shannon Gabriel dismisses Dom Sibley

ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score and Updates Photograph: AFP
Jul 11, 2020, 07.09 PM
After being saved by a no-ball, Dom Sibley edges it to the keeper who takes a comfortable catch. Shannon Gabriel gets the wicket. England are 113/2.
Jul 11, 2020, 06.40 PM
Both Sibley and Denly have continued to score runs following the departure of Rory Burns. They have picked up a few boundaries and are focusing on rotating the strike as well. England 95/1 and trail by 19 runs.
Jul 11, 2020, 06.20 PM
Players are back on the field and a crucial session awaits for both the teams in the context of the match. England will try to build into the foundation laid by Rory Burns, in what has become a flat track. Whereas West Indies would be hoping to grab a couple of quick wickets. England 80/1.
Jul 11, 2020, 05.20 PM
WICKET! What a soft dismissal and Rory Burns looks absolutely gutted. Roston Chase breaks the deadlock in what was a mediocre delivery. Burns went for the slash but skied it a bit to backward point. West Indies are ecstatic. England 72/1. Rory Burns c John Campbell b Roston Chase 42(104)
Jul 11, 2020, 05.08 PM
The partnership between Burns and Sibley is now of 70 runs. The pitch has become flatter and flatter with the bright sun. It is going to be a long day for the Windies bowlers and especially when they don't have a specialist spinner. England 71/0.
Jul 11, 2020, 04.20 PM
50 runs up for England as Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provide a good start. We have already seen the introduction of spinner Roston Chase in the 19th over with the pitch drying up a bit. England 52/0.
Jul 11, 2020, 03.42 PM
Both Sibley and Burns have started on a cautious note and are looking to build good partnership there. No real movement for the Windies pacers so far in what has been a bright sunny day in Southampton.
Jul 11, 2020, 02.48 PM
A big day for England as they will look to fight it out after they ended Day 2 while trailing by 99 runs. Both the openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley would be eager to give a good start to the hosts while Windies bowlers will have quick wickets at the back of their minds. Follow all the England vs West Indies live updates here.