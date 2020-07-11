ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Joseph bags brace as England go 6 down

ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score and Updates Photograph: AFP
Jul 11, 2020, 10.34 PM
Alzarri Joseph finally gets his reward. He has worked hard on Day 4 and finally dismisses a well-settled Zak Crawley, who walks back to the hut disappointed. England are 260/5.
Jul 11, 2020, 10.17 PM
Jason Holder gets the opposition skipper once again. He placed two Gullys for Stokes and the plan worked. Edged and taken by the first Gully. Holder is pumped. England are 249/4 with a lead of 135 runs.
Jul 11, 2020, 08.55 PM
Players are back in the field. Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley would look to stretch it as much as possible while keeping the run-flow intact. A big session for the duo as Windies would go all-out to pick wickets.
Jul 11, 2020, 08.29 PM
Ben Stokes has steadied the innings but there has been quite a few chance for West Indies bowlers. Roston Chase is enjoying the track which is aiding spinners now. England are 165/3.
Jul 11, 2020, 08.08 PM
WICKET! Horror of a stroke by Joe Denly. After all the hard work, he just flicks a flighted delivery by Roston Chase straight to the fielder. He can't believe it. England are 151/3., lead by 37 runs.
Jul 11, 2020, 07.47 PM
England have taken a lead here and both Denly and Crawley are going strong. England are 143/2 with a 29-run lead.
Jul 11, 2020, 07.09 PM
After being saved by a no-ball, Dom Sibley edges it to the keeper who takes a comfortable catch. Shannon Gabriel gets the wicket. England are 113/2.
Jul 11, 2020, 06.40 PM
Both Sibley and Denly have continued to score runs following the departure of Rory Burns. They have picked up a few boundaries and are focusing on rotating the strike as well. England 95/1 and trail by 19 runs.
Jul 11, 2020, 06.20 PM
Players are back on the field and a crucial session awaits for both the teams in the context of the match. England will try to build into the foundation laid by Rory Burns, in what has become a flat track. Whereas West Indies would be hoping to grab a couple of quick wickets. England 80/1.
Jul 11, 2020, 05.20 PM
WICKET! What a soft dismissal and Rory Burns looks absolutely gutted. Roston Chase breaks the deadlock in what was a mediocre delivery. Burns went for the slash but skied it a bit to backward point. West Indies are ecstatic. England 72/1. Rory Burns c John Campbell b Roston Chase 42(104)
Jul 11, 2020, 05.08 PM
The partnership between Burns and Sibley is now of 70 runs. The pitch has become flatter and flatter with the bright sun. It is going to be a long day for the Windies bowlers and especially when they don't have a specialist spinner. England 71/0.
Jul 11, 2020, 04.20 PM
50 runs up for England as Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provide a good start. We have already seen the introduction of spinner Roston Chase in the 19th over with the pitch drying up a bit. England 52/0.
Jul 11, 2020, 03.42 PM
Both Sibley and Burns have started on a cautious note and are looking to build good partnership there. No real movement for the Windies pacers so far in what has been a bright sunny day in Southampton.
Jul 11, 2020, 02.48 PM
A big day for England as they will look to fight it out after they ended Day 2 while trailing by 99 runs. Both the openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley would be eager to give a good start to the hosts while Windies bowlers will have quick wickets at the back of their minds. Follow all the England vs West Indies live updates here.