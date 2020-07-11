ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score and Updates: England 79/1 at Lunch

ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score and Updates Photograph: AFP
Jul 11, 2020, 05.20 PM
WICKET! What a soft dismissal and Rory Burns looks absolutely gutted. Roston Chase breaks the deadlock in what was a mediocre delivery. Burns went for the slash but skied it a bit to backward point. West Indies are ecstatic. England 72/1. Rory Burns c John Campbell b Roston Chase 42(104)
Jul 11, 2020, 05.08 PM
The partnership between Burns and Sibley is now of 70 runs. The pitch has become flatter and flatter with the bright sun. It is going to be a long day for the Windies bowlers and especially when they don't have a specialist spinner. England 71/0.
Jul 11, 2020, 04.20 PM
50 runs up for England as Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provide a good start. We have already seen the introduction of spinner Roston Chase in the 19th over with the pitch drying up a bit. England 52/0.
Jul 11, 2020, 03.42 PM
Both Sibley and Burns have started on a cautious note and are looking to build good partnership there. No real movement for the Windies pacers so far in what has been a bright sunny day in Southampton.
Jul 11, 2020, 02.48 PM
A big day for England as they will look to fight it out after they ended Day 2 while trailing by 99 runs. Both the openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley would be eager to give a good start to the hosts while Windies bowlers will have quick wickets at the back of their minds. Follow all the England vs West Indies live updates here.